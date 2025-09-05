                 

*
banner

News

Benson and Kirkintilloch tenure ends

The successful three year musical partnership between Hedley Benson and the Kirkintilloch Band has come to an end.

Kirkintilloch Band
  The three year partnership brought success on and off the contest stage

Friday, 05 September 2025

        

The three-year musical partnership between the Kirkintilloch Band and MD Hedley Benson has come to an end.

The professional trumpeter announced his departure to close a tenure that brought considerable development to the former Scottish Champion. It saw a rejuvenated creative approach allied to competition success that has seen them return to the Championship Section.

Success

Under his baton the band won the Scottish First Section Championship title as well as a brace of Scottish Challenge Shield victory and a win at the West of Scotland Open in Troon. The band also maintain their position at the British Open Senior Cup.

Speaking about his decision, Hedley told 4BR: "I've enjoyed working with the Kirkintilloch Band immensely. Unfortunately demands as a professional trumpet player and other conducting commitments mean that I don't have the time to commit to this fantastic band."

Much stronger

He added: "During my tenure we've enjoyed many great musical moments together as well as contest victories and I'm happy to leave the band in a much stronger, better place. I wish them every success in the future."

        

TAGS: Kirkintilloch

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Birmingham Citadel Band

Citadel welcome to the British Open

September 5 • The Birmingham Citadel Band will offer a warm musical welcome to the 171st British Open Championship on Saturday.

Kirkintilloch Band

Benson and Kirkintilloch tenure ends

September 5 • The successful three year musical partnership between Hedley Benson and the Kirkintilloch Band has come to an end.

Seth Hamill

Deep Harmony electronic spark from Hamill

September 5 • A new album that combines bass trombone solos with synthesised and electronic music samples has just been released by soloist Seth Hamill.

Foss Dyke

Foss Dyke withdraws from Cheltenham

September 5 • A shortage of players forces the Midlands First Section Area champion to withdraw from the National Final at Cheltenham next weekend.

What's on »

Contest: 171st British Open

Saturday 6 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 13 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham. . *Please note as of 24th August 2023 the date is provisional according to Kapitol Promotions website GL50 4SH

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band at Petworth Heritage weekend

Saturday 20 September • Centre of Petworth Town GU28 OAH

Cheltenham Silver Band - Holst Birthday Concert

Saturday 20 September • All Saints Church, All Saints Road, Pittville, Cheltenham GL52 2HG

Vacancies »

Rushden Town Band

September 2 • 2nd Trombone position has become vacant as current holder off to University. Rehearsals Mondays and Wednesday at Rushden Hall. RTB is a friendly 1st Section band who have recently come back from their second tour abroad and also released their first CD.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

September 2 • Are you moving to the West Midlands this autumn or possibly fancy a change of bandroom scenery? The band are looking to recruit an Eb bass and a Kit Percussionist to help us with our varied and ever expanding range of events.

Cross Keys Silver Band

September 2 • We're looking for a 2nd Trombone player to join a strong section in a 2nd Section band based in South Wales. We have a number of community engagements and contests lined up for the rest of the year and into 2026. Rehearsals are from 19:30 on Tuesdays.

Pro Cards »

Ian Holmes

BA (hons), PGDip (RCM), ARCM, ALCM
Conductor, piano accompanist and educator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top