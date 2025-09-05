Benson and Kirkintilloch tenure ends

The successful three year musical partnership between Hedley Benson and the Kirkintilloch Band has come to an end.

The three-year musical partnership between the Kirkintilloch Band and MD Hedley Benson has come to an end.

The professional trumpeter announced his departure to close a tenure that brought considerable development to the former Scottish Champion. It saw a rejuvenated creative approach allied to competition success that has seen them return to the Championship Section.

Under his baton the band won the Scottish First Section Championship title as well as a brace of Scottish Challenge Shield victory and a win at the West of Scotland Open in Troon. The band also maintain their position at the British Open Senior Cup.

Speaking about his decision, Hedley told 4BR: "I've enjoyed working with the Kirkintilloch Band immensely. Unfortunately demands as a professional trumpet player and other conducting commitments mean that I don't have the time to commit to this fantastic band."

He added: "During my tenure we've enjoyed many great musical moments together as well as contest victories and I'm happy to leave the band in a much stronger, better place. I wish them every success in the future."