Report & Result: 2025 British Open Championship

A fait accompli for Brighouse & Rastrick and Prof David King as they are inspired by Shakespeare and Prokofiev to claim the happiest of Symphony Hall endings on 'Star Crossed Lovers'.

Fate may well be an uncontrollable phenomenon, but as Prof David King showed at Symphony Hall, he retains an unique ability to be able to coax it in the right direction.

Just before the announcement of the results, he and his wife Rosie had their picture taken in front of an advertising banner showing the 'Star Crossed Lovers', Romeo and Juliet, in tender embrace. A little later they shared a kiss of celebration of their own standing behind the famous Gold Shield Trophy.

It was very personal fait accompli.

Truly memorable

In leading Brighouse & Rastrick to an eighth British Open win, and their second in the past four years, he also provided a potent reminder of his musical talent, one that almost 40 years after his own debut at the event, retains an inspirational ability to create performances of truly memorable stature.

As he shared the moment of triumph with his celebrating band he confirmed that it had been one almost written in the stars.

"I just had a feeling with the number 10 draw this year. It's been a bit of a lucky number for me at the contest (victories in 2001 and 2003, when Stephen Roberts' arrangement of 'The Planets' was used), and everything just came together as I wanted on the day from the players.

They were superb — every one of them — really doing what I asked of them to capture the lightness and the sparkle, as well as the passion and drama of the Prokofiev ballet score. It's a privilege to conduct musicians like this."

Thoughts

He also added that his thoughts and thanks were also directed away from the immediate contest stage after the death of Muriel Newsome, wife of his great mentor Roy, whose own tally of five Open victories he surpassed on the day, was announced.

"This was for her too — a wonderful lady who alongside Roy would have enjoyed this music so much. Rosie and I were immensely fond of her, so that makes this victory both special and poignant."

Drama and refinement

There was no doubting that his own unique musical authenticity was instilled into a simply breathtaking rendition of 'Star Crossed Lovers'.

Shakespearean drama and Prokofiev balletic refinement were combined with spellbinding results, aided by sumptuous ensemble cohesion and tonality and superb soloists (prize-winning 'Best Euphonium' Chris Robertson and 'Best Soprano', Ashley Marston leading the way).

A scene setting opening was followed by a series of character led portraits that commanded the spotlight, each manoeuvred in musical choreography by the Australian — from an effervescent Juliet and waspish Mercutio to a forlorn Romeo and family knights who strutted with dangerous intent.

The flow of the music was magically paced (a sparkling 172 pulse in the Presto) building tension to a denouement that had a regal sense of deathly triumph.

Struck by lightning

The immediate standing ovation that started to quickly ripple out into the hall from those closest to the stage was testament to that — the MDs baton, still held high in the air, vibrating as if struck by lightning. The audience was poleaxed by the musical electricity it had conducted — so too the opposition.

Even superb performances from defending champion Brass Band Treize Etoiles in immediately following them on stage, and from Foden's and Cory soon after, were never going to be enough to change contesting fate. It was a triumph of the very highest, undeniable quality.

However, in what was a contest of 'two halves', those who dabble in the conspiratorial mysteries of numerical fate pointed out that 7 out of the first 9 performances ended up in the lower half of the results, whilst the reverse applied to the second half.

The more prosaic answer though was that admirable performances from Aldbourne and Leyland bucked the trend to fill the remaining top-six places, although they were a further margin behind the leading quartet. The rest were simply an amalgam of inconsistencies and errors that either holed or sunk any prize-winning ambitions.

Absolutely fabulous

Before the announcement of the results, Stephen Roberts said there were in fact two bands that were "absolutely fabulous" in being hard to separate in their title aspirations. Tellingly though he also admitted he was, "overcome by the winning band, and had tears in my eyes", as they fused the "melodies and moods" into "a continuous whole".

Those thoughts were backed by his written remarks — as well as those of his fellow adjudicators, Anne Crookston and David Hirst.

"An absolutely incredible performance!", Stephen wrote. "I have tears in my eyes — thank you all so, so much. It was just about perfect in every way. It was so well directed and superbly played."

David Hirst was equally definitive: "A fine performance by an excellent band and led by an MD of musical stature. Great soloists." Anne Crookston summed up her observations by stating: "What a special performance — memorable in so many ways. Fantastic reading and a commanding effortless performance."

In addition to Brighouse & Rastrick securing possession of the British Open Trophy for an eighth time, they also pocketed a first prize of £5,500 which will no doubt go towards the fundraising efforts in representing England at the 2027 European Championships in Montreux.

Superb Swiss

Few would disagree that the victory was thoroughly deserved — even their superb Swiss rivals and defending champion Brass Band Treize Etoiles, whose own account of 'Star Crossed Lovers' was described by the trio as "absolutely stunning", "well directed" and "a wonderful reading".

Set out with surgical clarity, theirs was almost a cerebral appreciation on the theme of doomed love, rather than a passionate interpretation — although it was still one that drew the audience into its embrace with its brilliance.

It was that and more, although, you suspect the eventual margin of victory was equally as clearly defined.

Masterful Cory

Cory's return to the imposing form they had perennially displayed at Symphony Hall under Philip Harper until last year, saw the Welsh band secure a richly deserved podium finish.

Theirs was a performance described by the judges as coming from "a masterful reading" by an MD that had "a musical approach" that was "beautifully executed". Few would disagree with the level of absorbing ensemble and soloist theatre created, led by an imperious Tom Hutchinson who richly deserved his personal accolades as 'Best Soloist' and 'Best Cornet'.

Foden's meanwhile will have known that too many minor errors eventually cost them in the battle against the highest class of rivals, although Russell Gray's lyrical interpretation very nearly pushed its way into the podium frame.

Eye catching Aldbourne and Leyland

A ballet step or two behind came Aldbourne, who gave a timely reminder of their elite level qualities as Glyn Williams led an immensely confident band to a stylish fifth place finish. A more robust Leyland produced a solidly portrayed account conducted by Daniel Brooks to finish sixth. Both will head to the Albert Hall as bands to watch out for.

So too the cooperation band, as the increasingly impressive Scots under Katrina Marzella-Wheeler once again showcased their credentials, whilst the remaining top-ten slots went to a purposeful KNDS Fairey, a slightly misfiring Flowers and a somewhat unlucky Whitburn.

The Scots had earlier given a fine early-draw account in their bid to stave off the threat of relegation to the Grand Shield. However, the contesting fates rather conspired against them, as despite beating Hammonds (11th) and Carlton Main Frickley (15th) — (both also carrying lowly results forward from 2024 to the contest) it wasn't enough to save them from the trap door to the nearby Town Hall in 2026.

They were the first band since the two-year relegation system was put in place in 2000 to come in the top 10 and still be relegated.

Underwhelming Dyke

That said a crowd-pleasing performance from Hammonds may have gained a few places higher if it hadn't perhaps followed a totally off-form Black Dyke onto the stage. The Queensbury band (drawn number 1 for the first time since 2008) gave an underwhelming world premiere of 'Star Crossed Lovers' to finish 16th.

It was as if they had accepted their contesting fate with a sense of almost complete resignation before a note was blown.

Elsewhere, last band Grimethorpe impressed many, but crucially not the trio in the box as they finished 12th ahead of a Tredegar performance bedevilled by noticeable early errors.

Meanwhile, Oldham Band (Lees) were also consigned to the Grand Shield after a two year tenure, despite a battling account to end 14th, whilst the 2025 Grand Shield champion EverReady and qualifier Amersham gave resolute performances, but found the step up in quality a hard one to bridge on this occasion.

Worthy test-piece

There had been a great deal of debate about the quality as well as suitability of Stephen Roberts' newly commissioned work ahead of the event.

However, it was noticeable in talking to MDs, players and especially members of the audience, that they certainly found it a test-piece worthy of the British Open; its combination of musical familiarity, stern technical challenges and stamina sapping exertion (despite its lean 16 and a half minute duration) one that kept them engaged, excited and entertained.

It had also led to over 2000 tickets being sold by the start of the contest, with a worldwide audience enjoying the action across the world thanks to the live-broadcast from the wobplay media platform.

Wherever they were sat though, there was no doubt that they would have all risen from their seats to acclaim a superb Brighouse & Rastrick Band and their inspirational MD Prof David King as the newly crowned champion.

Iwan Fox

Result

Test Piece: Star Crossed Lovers (Stephen Roberts)

Adjudicators: Stephen Roberts, Anne Crookston and David Hirst

1. Brighouse & Rastrick (Prof. David King) *

2. Brass Band Treize Etoiles (Frederic Theodoloz)

3. Cory (Philip Harper)

4. Foden's (Russell Gray)

5. Aldbourne (Glyn Williams)

6. Leyland (Daniel Brooks)

7. the cooperation band (Katrina Marzella-Wheeler)

8. KNDS Fairey (Philip Chalk)

9. Flowers (Paul Holland)

10. Whitburn (Luc Vertommen) **

11. Hammonds (Morgan Griffiths)

12. Grimethorpe Colliery (Michael Bach)

13. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)

14. Oldham Band (Lees) (John Collins) **

15. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington)

16. Black Dyke (Prof. Nicholas Childs)

17. EverReady (David Morton)

18. Amersham (Paul Fisher)

Stanley Wainwright Memorial Trophy: Tom Hutchinson (cornet) — Cory

Brian Evans Memorial Trophy for Best Soprano: Ashley Marston (Brighouse & Rastrick)

The Geoffrey Whitham Memorial Trophy for Best Euphonium: Chris Robertson (Brighouse & Rastrick)

Phillip McCann Trophy for Best Cornet: Tom Hutchinson (Cory)

* Brighouse & Rastrick will receive an invitation from Brass Bands England to represent England at the 2027 European Championships in Montreux, Switzerland

** Oldham Band (Lees) and Whitburn are relegated to the Grand Shield