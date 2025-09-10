Foden's to make Citadel link

Foden's will share the stage with Birmingham Citadel Band as both ensembles return to the centre of Brum for a joint concert.

Two performers who made a musical mark at the recent British Open Championship at Symphony Hall will return to Birmingham on Sunday 14th September (2.30pm) to share the stage together.

Top-four finishers Foden's Band will join forces with Birmingham Citadel Band, who provided the musical welcome to visitors and supporters on the day.

Soloists and Stars

The concert at Birmingham Citadel (B4 6HH) will see the Sandbach band conducted by Ian Porthouse, provide a first half of engaging repertoire featuring a number of their star soloists, before handing over to the Citadel ensemble who will perform in the second half under Bandmaster Gavin R. Lamplough.

Both will then join together to perform 'Star Lake', 'In Perfect Piece' and 'Kingdom Triumphant' as massed finale items.

Looking forward

Speaking about the concert Foden's Band Manager, Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "We look forward to performing alongside Birmingham Citadel Band for the first time and thank them for their invitation. We are also looking forward to working with Ian Porthouse in what we are sure will be an enjoyable and musically rewarding event."

Tickets:

The concert will be held at Birmingham Citadel, St Chads, Queensway, Birmingham B4 6HH with tickets available via: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/birmingham-citadel-sa/t-lnqxdam