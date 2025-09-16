Flowers stars to inspire next generation

The Oxfordshire & District Brass Bands Association will host a special youth workshop with members of Flowers Band — so get along.

Members of the National Champion Flowers Band will lead a Youth Brass Workshop for brass and percussion players on Sunday 2nd November, hosted by Oxfordshire & District Brass Bands Association.

Brass and percussion

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We encourage all young brass and percussion players of Grade 4 standard and above to apply. We particularly welcome applications from baritone, euphonium, bass players. The cost is only £5 per player thanks to generous sponsorship."

The day aims to inspire young players to develop their skills under the guidance of the Flowers Band stars Luke Barker, Lauren Chinn, Dan Thomas, Gregor Spence and Nabil El Bark.

The conductor will be Rob Fleming, a horn player with GUS Band and a teacher with Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust.

Encourage and engage

ODBBA committee member, Chris Andrews added: "The ODBBA aims to encourage young players to engage with brass banding and this workshop represents a fantastic opportunity for young musicians and local bands alike."

The workshop will be hosted at Wantage Band Hall, Wantage (OX12 8FR) on Sunday 2nd November 9.30am — 4.30pm.

The day will consist of working as a full band, and in sections, on a range of exciting and challenging pieces with an informal closing event for family and friends at 4.00pm.

Contact

If you wish to take part, please contact: odbbaworkshop25@gmail.com