                 

*
banner

News

Flowers stars to inspire next generation

The Oxfordshire & District Brass Bands Association will host a special youth workshop with members of Flowers Band — so get along.

Flowers
  The day is hosted by the Oxfordshire & District Brass Bands Association

Tuesday, 16 September 2025

        

Members of the National Champion Flowers Band will lead a Youth Brass Workshop for brass and percussion players on Sunday 2nd November, hosted by Oxfordshire & District Brass Bands Association.

Brass and percussion

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We encourage all young brass and percussion players of Grade 4 standard and above to apply. We particularly welcome applications from baritone, euphonium, bass players. The cost is only £5 per player thanks to generous sponsorship."

The day aims to inspire young players to develop their skills under the guidance of the Flowers Band stars Luke Barker, Lauren Chinn, Dan Thomas, Gregor Spence and Nabil El Bark.

The conductor will be Rob Fleming, a horn player with GUS Band and a teacher with Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust.

Encourage and engage

ODBBA committee member, Chris Andrews added: "The ODBBA aims to encourage young players to engage with brass banding and this workshop represents a fantastic opportunity for young musicians and local bands alike."

The workshop will be hosted at Wantage Band Hall, Wantage (OX12 8FR) on Sunday 2nd November 9.30am — 4.30pm.

The day will consist of working as a full band, and in sections, on a range of exciting and challenging pieces with an informal closing event for family and friends at 4.00pm.

Contact

If you wish to take part, please contact: odbbaworkshop25@gmail.com

        

TAGS: Flowers

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Flowers

Flowers stars to inspire next generation

September 16 • The Oxfordshire & District Brass Bands Association will host a special youth workshop with members of Flowers Band — so get along.

Royston

Balsom return to Royston gains BBC coverage

September 16 • Award winning trumpeter recently returned to her brass banding roots as she prepared for her final concert appearance at the Last Night of the Proms.

Red Admiral

Live stream for Red Admiral watching

September 16 • If you can't make it to the Red Admiral Entertainment contest later this month you can sit back an enjoy it at home instead.

BBE Podcast

Brass Band Podcast Season 2: The Next Generation

September 16 • The second season of BBE's popular podcast series returns exploring the themes of the future of brass bands, leadership, and music-making.

What's on »

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band at Petworth Heritage weekend

Saturday 20 September • Centre of Petworth Town GU28 OAH

Cheltenham Silver Band - Holst Birthday Concert

Saturday 20 September • All Saints Church, All Saints Road, Pittville, Cheltenham GL52 2HG

Dobcross Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 21 September • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards Big Band

Friday 26 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Brass Bands England - The Brass Band Conference

Saturday 27 September • Redhills Durham Miners Hall, Durham DH1 4BE

Vacancies »

Cheltenham Silver Band

September 16 • Required:. Musical Director : Cheltenham Silver Academy Band Following the relocation of our current conductor we are looking for a progressive, passionate and dedicated individual to lead our Academy Band, and to support our continued improvement.

Chinnor Silver

September 16 • We need a Bass player (either Bb or Eb) and a percussionist to join our happy team! The band is promoted to the first section in 2026 and were also 2025 Second section National Finalists. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings in our own bandroom in Chinnor

Crewe Brass

September 16 • We are looking for CORNET players (position negotiable) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Pro Cards »

Alan Fernie

DRSAM, Dip.NCOS
Arranger, composer, adjudicator, conductor

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top