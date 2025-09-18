What links Peter Graham, Rex Richardson, Alfred Hitchcock and Beyonce?

Composer Peter Graham's music has been reaching a truly global audience of late...

When it comes to performance links, then perhaps no-one is enjoying a wider reach with performers and audiences alike at present than composer Peter Graham.

His trumpet concerto 'Master of Suspense', written for American star Rex Richardson and inspired by the work of the legendary English film director Alfred Hitchcock, was recently given a premiere in Japan.

Rex was joined by the Tokyo Wind Symphony Orchestra for the performance at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre under the baton of Yoshiaka Ito.

The three-movement work is inspired by the work of Alfred Hitchcock, and references classic films such as 'Rear Window' in the opening movement, 'Heatwave', the 1964 release 'Marnie' that starred Tippi Hedren and Sean Connery, and perhaps his greatest film, 'North by Northwest'.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCi8BlQNIZk

Rex Richardson also recorded a brass band version with Black Dyke Band on the CD release, 'Force of Nature'.

https://www.gramercymusic.com/Other_Solos.html

In addition, Peter's music from 'Metropolis 1927' has been heard on the latest Beyonce 'Cowboy Carter' world tour.

Speaking to 4BR peter explained: "In December last year I was contacted by Netflix for a license to use short extracts from the marching band version of 'Metropolis 1927' as part of the half-time show on NFL Christmas Gameday from Texas featuring Beyonce (now running as Beyonce Bowl on the service).

This year she completed at 32 date 'Cowboy Carter' Tour — which included the extracts within the set list.

Around 1 and a half million attended the concerts, and a combined viewership of over 75 million have watched the Netflix special to date. Quite a reach for brass band repertoire!"