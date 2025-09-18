                 

*
banner

News

What links Peter Graham, Rex Richardson, Alfred Hitchcock and Beyonce?

Composer Peter Graham's music has been reaching a truly global audience of late...

Rex Richardson
  Rex Richardson performed the concerto in Tokyo

Thursday, 18 September 2025

        

When it comes to performance links, then perhaps no-one is enjoying a wider reach with performers and audiences alike at present than composer Peter Graham.

Hitchcock

His trumpet concerto 'Master of Suspense', written for American star Rex Richardson and inspired by the work of the legendary English film director Alfred Hitchcock, was recently given a premiere in Japan.

Rex was joined by the Tokyo Wind Symphony Orchestra for the performance at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre under the baton of Yoshiaka Ito.

The three-movement work is inspired by the work of Alfred Hitchcock, and references classic films such as 'Rear Window' in the opening movement, 'Heatwave', the 1964 release 'Marnie' that starred Tippi Hedren and Sean Connery, and perhaps his greatest film, 'North by Northwest'.

To enjoy

To enjoy the performance go to:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCi8BlQNIZk

Rex Richardson also recorded a brass band version with Black Dyke Band on the CD release, 'Force of Nature'.

To order the work:
https://www.gramercymusic.com/Other_Solos.html

The three-movement work is inspired by the work of Alfred Hitchcock, and references classic films such as 'Rear Window', 'Marnie' and 'North by Northwest'4BR

Beyonce

In addition, Peter's music from 'Metropolis 1927' has been heard on the latest Beyonce 'Cowboy Carter' world tour.

Speaking to 4BR peter explained: "In December last year I was contacted by Netflix for a license to use short extracts from the marching band version of 'Metropolis 1927' as part of the half-time show on NFL Christmas Gameday from Texas featuring Beyonce (now running as Beyonce Bowl on the service).

Word tour

This year she completed at 32 date 'Cowboy Carter' Tour — which included the extracts within the set list.

Around 1 and a half million attended the concerts, and a combined viewership of over 75 million have watched the Netflix special to date. Quite a reach for brass band repertoire!"

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

NYBBGB

NYBBGB concert reprise this Friday

September 18 • You can sit back and enjoy a repeat of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain's Summer Concert this Friday evening.

Future

Brass Foundations Future Leaders graduate with distinction

September 18 • The first cohort of future brass band leaders graduate from the pioneering BBE programme.

cooperation and adams

Adams and coop in percussion partnership

September 18 • Adams Percussion and the cooperation band have entered into a new percussion partnership.

Dutch

Dutch judges announced

September 18 • The adjudication panels for the Dutch National Championships have been confirmed.

What's on »

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band at Petworth Heritage weekend

Saturday 20 September • Centre of Petworth Town GU28 OAH

Cheltenham Silver Band - Holst Birthday Concert

Saturday 20 September • All Saints Church, All Saints Road, Pittville, Cheltenham GL52 2HG

Dobcross Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 21 September • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards Big Band

Friday 26 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Brass Bands England - The Brass Band Conference

Saturday 27 September • Redhills Durham Miners Hall, Durham DH1 4BE

Vacancies »

Haverhill Silver Band

September 17 • Haverhill Silver Band (Championship Section) seeks a FRONT ROW CORNET (position negotiable). This is a superb opportunity to join East Anglia's premier brass band for the L&SC area contest, the Senior Cup, Whit Friday and beyond.

Cheltenham Silver Band

September 16 • Required:. Musical Director : Cheltenham Silver Academy Band Following the relocation of our current conductor we are looking for a progressive, passionate and dedicated individual to lead our Academy Band, and to support our continued improvement.

Chinnor Silver

September 16 • We need a Bass player (either Bb or Eb) and a percussionist to join our happy team! The band is promoted to the first section in 2026 and were also 2025 Second section National Finalists. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings in our own bandroom in Chinnor

Pro Cards »

Dave Collins

BA (Hons) (Dunelm) I, FSCO
Composer and Arranger

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top