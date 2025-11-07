                 

News

BBCA gains charitable status

The Brass Band Conductors Association has gained charitable status in its aim to champion brass band conducting across the UK and beyond.

BBCA
  The organisation has now become a registered charity.

Friday, 07 November 2025

        

It has been confirmed that the Brass Band Conductors' Association (BBCA) has gained charitable status — a development that it hopes will strengthen the organisation's ability to support, develop and champion brass band conducting across the UK and beyond.

Relaunched in 2018, the new status provides a robust governance framework that will help open up opportunities to access funding, develop resources, and deliver more support for conductors at all stages of their musical journeys.

Further growth

James Holt, Chairperson of Trustees, told 4BR that the status lays the foundation for further growth and long-term sustainability.

"Achieving charity registration shows how far the BBCA has come in building a professional and forward looking organisation," he said.

"It will help us strengthen our support for conductors, provide more training and development opportunities, and promote best practice across the brass band world."

More information:


To find out more visit: www.bbca.uk

        

