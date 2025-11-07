Podcast: Brassers

The Norwegian banding movement is being kept up to date with news, views, opinions and interviews thanks to two fantastic enthusiasts...

Norwegian banding is being kept up to date with news, views, opinions and interviews about their movement thanks to two tuba playing friends who wanted to bring their 'pub talk' to the airwaves.

Brassers

The Brassers Podcast is run by Fredrik, who is currently retired from playing after many years with bands such as Kleppe Musikklag and Rong Brass, and Sondre, who is the current solo Eb tuba at Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag.

Speaking to 4BR at the recent Siddis Championships in Stavanger they said: "We wanted to bring the relaxed 'pub talk' atmosphere to a wider audience: the humour, the good discussions, the occasional strong opinions, and the shared experiences of brass band life.

At the same time, we realised that there were very few places where listeners could regularly hear from conductors, composers, players and other key voices in the Norwegian banding movement in an informal, conversational way.

The podcast became a space for that â€” and to be honest, a great excuse for two busy friends to meet regularly!"

Main goal

They added: "Our main goal is to help banders engage even more deeply in their hobby. Norway, like many other countries, faces challenges with recruitment, so we also hope to educate younger players and maybe ignite the spark that encourages them to take the step into adult banding."

The duo broadcast through the Norwegian banding season and release episodes more or less weekly.

Topics discussed include contesting at home and abroad, player recruitment challenges, rehearsal culture, and everything in between.

Visits

The duo have visited events and bandrooms. Recent guests include EBBA President Ulf Rosenberg, Frode Rydland (EBBA), Steffen Rogne, Head of the SIDDIS Contest Committee, Stein Skorpholm, presenter at the Europeans and Rune Hannisdal, Head of Music at the Norwegian Band Federation.

Future episodes will include a feature on Eikanger's regional Youth Band HUBB (Hordaland Ungdoms brass band) at the end of November as they enjoy a visit from Katrina Marzella-Wheeler.

To enjoy:



The latest episode can be enjoyed at:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575641072939

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1IKTDuTsv1Hbh9RPXcODac?si=rTHcKAw-TmaVxn8SU_-EMw

