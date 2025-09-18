Dutch judges announced

The adjudication panels for the Dutch National Championships have been confirmed.

The adjudication panels that will make the all-important decisions at the 2025 Dutch National Championships in Utrecht have been announced.

The 44th edition of the event takes place at the TivoliVredenburg venue on the 31st October and 1st November and will see Dr Robert Childs, Katrina Marzella-Wheeler and Jan van der Roost adjudicate the Championship and First Sections competitions.

Stephanie Binns, Ido Gerard Kempenaar and Andrea Price will assess the bands in the Second, Third and Fourth Divisions.

Gregson works

All the works performed at the event this year are from the pen of composer Edward Gregson.

Speaking to 4BR previously about the honour he said: "I've enjoyed a mutually satisfying relationship with Dutch bands for many years, culminating in the commission for the 1991 Championships with 'Of Men and Mountains' and then with the world premiere of 'The World Rejoicing' in 2021. The presentation to me of the BUMA International Brass Award also meant a great deal.

I send my best wishes to all the musicians who will participate at the Championships, and I look forward to being with them."

Set tests:



Championship Division: Rococo Variations

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs; Katrina Marzella-Wheeler; Jan van der Roost

First Division: Connotations

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs; Katrina Marzella-Wheeler; Jan van der Roost

Second Division: The Plantagenets

Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns; Ido Gerard Kempenaar; Andrea Price

Third Division: Occasion

Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns; Ido Gerard Kempenaar; Andrea Price

Fourth Division: Partita

Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns; Ido Gerard Kempenaar; Andrea Price

More information can be found at www.enbk.nl