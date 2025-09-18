Brass Foundations Future Leaders graduate with distinction

The first cohort of future brass band leaders graduate from the pioneering BBE programme.

Seven youth music leaders from across the UK have graduated from the pilot year of the Brass Foundations Future Leaders Programme (FLP).

The pioneering training initiative from Brass Bands England aims to equip the next generation of banding educators with the skills to inspire and sustain youth music-making.

Brass Foundations

Run as part of BBE's award-winning Brass Foundations programme, it offers the opportunity for developing musicians and educators to build confidence, refresh their skills, and refine their approach to inclusive music leadership.

Launched in 2024-25, FLP is designed around the RSL Level 3 Certificate in Supporting Music and Performing Arts Learning.

Year of study

Across a year of study, participants receive specialist training in pedagogy, safeguarding, inclusive practice, and session planning, alongside personalised one-to-one mentorship. It aims to provide practical tools tailored to the realities of working with children and young people in brass bands and community ensembles.

The first seven graduates from Cornwall, Sussex, Powys, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, and Cumbria, brought diverse musical and educational backgrounds to the pilot year in which they created new teaching resources, launched youth-focused projects, and performed on stage.

Confidence and clarity of purpose

Each reported greater confidence, stronger clarity of purpose, and practical improvements in their leadership, with one stating: "We can see the excitement of children getting that first sound and help them navigate all the many barriers. It feels like important work."

Another added: "The environment created was wonderfully supportive and collaborative...it has been a wonderful experience and a great opportunity."

High benchmark

Sheila Allen of BBE and lead for the Future Leaders Programme, said: "The fact that every participant achieved a Distinction is a testament both to the rigour of the programme and to the commitment of this first cohort, who together have set a very high benchmark for future years.

Whilst it takes significant work for all candidates to reach the top grade, the pilot year brought together an outstanding group of motivated individuals.

Their collective success reflects not only their own hard work, but also the effectiveness of the Future Leaders model in raising standards across the board."

Their collective success reflects not only their own hard work, but also the effectiveness of the Future Leaders model in raising standards across the board BBE

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Banding foundations

Adding their congratulations, BBE stated: "The Future Leaders Programme is already strengthening the foundations of banding's future.

By refining how young educators plan, communicate, and lead, the initiative ensures that children entering brass bands today will experience high-quality, inclusive teaching and mentoring.

These graduates will now carry their new skills into their communities, nurturing fresh generations of players and contributing to the sustainability and resilience of the sector as a whole."

They added: "Over the next 12 months, Brass Bands England will profile each of the seven graduates to share their stories and showcase the tangible impact of their learning.

We warmly congratulate our Future Leaders for their achievements and invite the next generation of youth music leaders to apply in 2026 to build on this success and help shape the future of inspiring, inclusive brass band leadership.

Find out more

To find out more: https://www.bbe.org.uk/future-leaders

The next round of Future Leaders will be launched in early 2026.