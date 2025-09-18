                 

*
banner

News

Brass Foundations Future Leaders graduate with distinction

The first cohort of future brass band leaders graduate from the pioneering BBE programme.

Future
  The first cohort from around the country graduated with distinction

Thursday, 18 September 2025

        

Seven youth music leaders from across the UK have graduated from the pilot year of the Brass Foundations Future Leaders Programme (FLP).

The pioneering training initiative from Brass Bands England aims to equip the next generation of banding educators with the skills to inspire and sustain youth music-making.

Brass Foundations

Run as part of BBE's award-winning Brass Foundations programme, it offers the opportunity for developing musicians and educators to build confidence, refresh their skills, and refine their approach to inclusive music leadership.

Launched in 2024-25, FLP is designed around the RSL Level 3 Certificate in Supporting Music and Performing Arts Learning.

Year of study

Across a year of study, participants receive specialist training in pedagogy, safeguarding, inclusive practice, and session planning, alongside personalised one-to-one mentorship. It aims to provide practical tools tailored to the realities of working with children and young people in brass bands and community ensembles.

The first seven graduates from Cornwall, Sussex, Powys, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, and Cumbria, brought diverse musical and educational backgrounds to the pilot year in which they created new teaching resources, launched youth-focused projects, and performed on stage.

Confidence and clarity of purpose

Each reported greater confidence, stronger clarity of purpose, and practical improvements in their leadership, with one stating: "We can see the excitement of children getting that first sound and help them navigate all the many barriers. It feels like important work."

Another added: "The environment created was wonderfully supportive and collaborative...it has been a wonderful experience and a great opportunity."

High benchmark

Sheila Allen of BBE and lead for the Future Leaders Programme, said: "The fact that every participant achieved a Distinction is a testament both to the rigour of the programme and to the commitment of this first cohort, who together have set a very high benchmark for future years.

Whilst it takes significant work for all candidates to reach the top grade, the pilot year brought together an outstanding group of motivated individuals.

Their collective success reflects not only their own hard work, but also the effectiveness of the Future Leaders model in raising standards across the board."

Their collective success reflects not only their own hard work, but also the effectiveness of the Future Leaders model in raising standards across the boardBBE

Banding foundations

Adding their congratulations, BBE stated: "The Future Leaders Programme is already strengthening the foundations of banding's future.

By refining how young educators plan, communicate, and lead, the initiative ensures that children entering brass bands today will experience high-quality, inclusive teaching and mentoring.

These graduates will now carry their new skills into their communities, nurturing fresh generations of players and contributing to the sustainability and resilience of the sector as a whole."

They added: "Over the next 12 months, Brass Bands England will profile each of the seven graduates to share their stories and showcase the tangible impact of their learning.

We warmly congratulate our Future Leaders for their achievements and invite the next generation of youth music leaders to apply in 2026 to build on this success and help shape the future of inspiring, inclusive brass band leadership.

Find out more

To find out more: https://www.bbe.org.uk/future-leaders

The next round of Future Leaders will be launched in early 2026.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

NYBBGB

NYBBGB concert reprise this Friday

September 18 • You can sit back and enjoy a repeat of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain's Summer Concert this Friday evening.

Future

Brass Foundations Future Leaders graduate with distinction

September 18 • The first cohort of future brass band leaders graduate from the pioneering BBE programme.

cooperation and adams

Adams and coop in percussion partnership

September 18 • Adams Percussion and the cooperation band have entered into a new percussion partnership.

Dutch

Dutch judges announced

September 18 • The adjudication panels for the Dutch National Championships have been confirmed.

What's on »

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band at Petworth Heritage weekend

Saturday 20 September • Centre of Petworth Town GU28 OAH

Cheltenham Silver Band - Holst Birthday Concert

Saturday 20 September • All Saints Church, All Saints Road, Pittville, Cheltenham GL52 2HG

Dobcross Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 21 September • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards Big Band

Friday 26 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Brass Bands England - The Brass Band Conference

Saturday 27 September • Redhills Durham Miners Hall, Durham DH1 4BE

Vacancies »

Haverhill Silver Band

September 17 • Haverhill Silver Band (Championship Section) seeks a FRONT ROW CORNET (position negotiable). This is a superb opportunity to join East Anglia's premier brass band for the L&SC area contest, the Senior Cup, Whit Friday and beyond.

Cheltenham Silver Band

September 16 • Required:. Musical Director : Cheltenham Silver Academy Band Following the relocation of our current conductor we are looking for a progressive, passionate and dedicated individual to lead our Academy Band, and to support our continued improvement.

Chinnor Silver

September 16 • We need a Bass player (either Bb or Eb) and a percussionist to join our happy team! The band is promoted to the first section in 2026 and were also 2025 Second section National Finalists. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings in our own bandroom in Chinnor

Pro Cards »

Jonathan Pippen


Conductor, Adjudicator, Trombone Soloist & Clinician

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top