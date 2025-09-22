French to explore No Man's Land for National challenge

Thierry Deleruyelle's 'No Man's Land' will test the elite contenders at the 2026 French National Championships.

The set-works that will be performed at the 2026 French National Championships have been announced.

The 21st edition of the event takes place between the 28th February and 1st March at L'espace de Forges in Forges-les-Eaux in Normandy.

No Man's Land

The Championship Section bands will perform 'No Man's Land' by Thierry Deleruyelle — the second work in a chronological series marking each decade of the 20th century — the first 'Fraternity' (1906), the third, 'Crazy Twenties' and fourth, 'Sand and Stars'.

It is based on a motif inspired by the initials of World War I (WWI) (first appearing on the solo cornet) and is evoked by the composer to tell the linear focal point story of poet and writer John McCrae, who was a 42-year-old medical officer and Major of the Canadian Army.

Section works

The First Division bands will perform 'The Cosmographic Mystery' by Ingebjørg Vilhelmsen, the 2024 4BR 'Newcomer of the Year' award winner. The piece was first heard at the 2023 Norwegian National Championships.

'Hope' by Dorothy Gates, which reflects on the Israel/Palestinian conflict of 2006 will test the Division 2 contenders, with Thierry Deleruyelle's 'Snow Island' inspired by the mountain villages of Crans-Montana in Switzerland will be featured in Division 3.

The Division 4 bands will perform 'Land of Legends' by German composer Andreas Schulte, which describes the fictional world of legends, myths and fairy tales.

Test Pieces:



Division Honneur: No Man's Land (Thierry Deleruyelle)

Division 1: The Cosmographic Mystery (Ingebjørg Vilhelmsen)

Division 2: Hope (Dorothy Gates)

Division 3: Snow Island (Thierry Deleruyelle)

Division 4: Land of Legends (Andreas Schulte)