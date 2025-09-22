                 

*
banner

News

French to explore No Man's Land for National challenge

Thierry Deleruyelle's 'No Man's Land' will test the elite contenders at the 2026 French National Championships.

French National Championships
  The Championships take place in Normandy in February 2026

Monday, 22 September 2025

        

The set-works that will be performed at the 2026 French National Championships have been announced.

The 21st edition of the event takes place between the 28th February and 1st March at L'espace de Forges in Forges-les-Eaux in Normandy.

No Man's Land

The Championship Section bands will perform 'No Man's Land' by Thierry Deleruyelle — the second work in a chronological series marking each decade of the 20th century — the first 'Fraternity' (1906), the third, 'Crazy Twenties' and fourth, 'Sand and Stars'.

It is based on a motif inspired by the initials of World War I (WWI) (first appearing on the solo cornet) and is evoked by the composer to tell the linear focal point story of poet and writer John McCrae, who was a 42-year-old medical officer and Major of the Canadian Army.

Section works

The First Division bands will perform 'The Cosmographic Mystery' by Ingebjørg Vilhelmsen, the 2024 4BR 'Newcomer of the Year' award winner. The piece was first heard at the 2023 Norwegian National Championships.

'Hope' by Dorothy Gates, which reflects on the Israel/Palestinian conflict of 2006 will test the Division 2 contenders, with Thierry Deleruyelle's 'Snow Island' inspired by the mountain villages of Crans-Montana in Switzerland will be featured in Division 3.

The Division 4 bands will perform 'Land of Legends' by German composer Andreas Schulte, which describes the fictional world of legends, myths and fairy tales.

Test Pieces:


Division Honneur: No Man's Land (Thierry Deleruyelle)
Division 1: The Cosmographic Mystery (Ingebjørg Vilhelmsen)
Division 2: Hope (Dorothy Gates)
Division 3: Snow Island (Thierry Deleruyelle)
Division 4: Land of Legends (Andreas Schulte)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Easher

Easher marches forward with extra score draws

September 22 • A package of major brass band scores will enable Easher Austin continue his compositional studies and development.

Philip Jones

Entries now open for Philip Jones Ensemble competition

September 22 • Entries are now being sought for the prestigious brass quintet competition.

That's not banding

Podcast: That's Not Banding — Episode 7

September 22 • The Brighouse & Rastrick duo of Tom Smith and Chris Robertson are back to chat about what they have been up to recently. Wonder what that could be about then?

Red Admiral

Red Admiral draws released

September 22 • There will be a full day of brass band entertainment to enjoy in Chorley this weekend.

What's on »

Dobcross Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 21 September • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards Big Band

Friday 26 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Brass Bands England - The Brass Band Conference

Saturday 27 September • Redhills Durham Miners Hall, Durham DH1 4BE

Cheltenham Silver Band - Music from the Bandstand, Montpellier Gardens

Sunday 28 September • Montpellier Gardens, Cheltenham GL50 1UW

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Irish Guards

Thursday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Rockingham Brass Band

September 19 • Trombone Vacancy!. Yorkshire 3rd Section band in Barnsley seeks trombone players! Supportive, sociable band. Rehearsals Mon & Wed 19:45-21:45 at The Band Room, Rockingham Centre, Hoyland Common S74 0PY. Instrument can be provided

Rockingham Brass Band

September 19 • Soprano Cornet Vacancy!. We're a Yorkshire 3rd Section band in Barnsley with a soprano cornet seat available! Fun, friendly group. Rehearsals Mon & Wed, 19:45-21:45 at at The Band Room, Rockingham Centre, Hoyland Common S74 0PY.. Instrument can be provided

Rockingham Brass Band

September 19 • Back Row Cornet Vacancy!. Yorkshire 3rd Section band in Barnsley seeks cornet players! Friendly, welcoming group with team spirit. Rehearsals Mon & Wed 19:45-21:45 at The Band Room, Rockingham Centre, Hoyland Common S74 0PY.. Instrument can be provided

Pro Cards »

Chris Wormald

B.Mus (Hons), LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, adjudicator, arranger

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top