Red Admiral draws released

There will be a full day of brass band entertainment to enjoy in Chorley this weekend.

The draws for the Red Admiral Music Academy Entertainment Contest, which takes place this weekend, have been announced.

The event takes place on Sunday 28th September at St. Michael's CE Academy, Astley Road, Chorley, Lancashire (PR7 1RS)

The day kicks off at 10.00am with a packed day of musical entertainment to enjoy.

Live stream

If you cannot make it to the venue, then Next Step Films (NXTOD) has announced that it will once again live-stream the action in all sections from the 39 competing bands.

To find out more and sign up go to: www.nxtod.com/subscribe

Tickets:

Tickets are available to purchase at a discounted price of £10 Adults / £5 Under 16 via the following link https://fienta.com/red-admiral-entertainment-contest-2025 [Under 8 — FREE

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: John Doyle & Anne Crookston

Young Adjudicator: Zoe Wright

Venue: Main Hall

Section Start: 3.30pm

1. Stannington

2. Skelmanthorpe

3. Crofton Silver

4. Staffordshire Band

5. Pemberton Old [Wigan] DW A

6. York Railway Institute

7. Roberts Bakery

8. Marsden Silver

First Section:

Adjudicators: Andrea Price & Andrew Lofthouse

Young Adjudicator: Alex Bland

Venue: Library

Section Start: 2.30pm

1. Crofton Silver

2. Lostock Hall Memorial

3. Blackburn & Darwen

4. Valley Brass

5. Pemberton Old [Wigan] DW B

6. Roberts Bakery

7. Skelmersdale Prize

8. Flixton

Second Section:

Adjudicators: Daniel Brooks & Gareth Sykes

Young Adjudicator: Poppy Taylor

Venue: Main Hall

Section Start: 10.00am

1. Kippax

2. Lostock Hall Memorial

3. Barnsley Brass

4. Rolls Royce (Derby)

5. Allerton Brass

6. Poulton-le-Fylde

7. Golborne Brass

Third Section:

Adjudicators: Daniel Brooks & Gareth Sykes

Young Adjudicator: Poppy Taylor

Venue: Training Suite

Section Start: 3.00pm

1. Besses o' th' Barn

2. Farnworth & Walkden

3. Trinity Girls Brass

4. BMP (Europe) Goodshaw Band

5. Rivington & Adlington

6. Dronfield Band

7. Dobcross Silver

8. Clock Face Miners Heritage Brass

9. Spennymoor Town

Fourth & Unregistered Section:

Adjudicators: John Doyle & Anne Crookston

Young Adjudicator: Zoe Wright

Venue: Training Suite

Section Start: 11.30am

1. St. John's (Mossley)

2. Friezland

3. Driffield Silver

4. Mereside Brass