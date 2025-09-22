Red Admiral draws released

The draws for the Red Admiral Music Academy Entertainment Contest, which takes place this weekend, have been announced.
The event takes place on Sunday 28th September at St. Michael's CE Academy, Astley Road, Chorley, Lancashire (PR7 1RS)
The day kicks off at 10.00am with a packed day of musical entertainment to enjoy.
Live stream
If you cannot make it to the venue, then Next Step Films (NXTOD) has announced that it will once again live-stream the action in all sections from the 39 competing bands.
Tickets:
Tickets are available to purchase at a discounted price of £10 Adults / £5 Under 16 via the following link https://fienta.com/red-admiral-entertainment-contest-2025 [Under 8 — FREE
Championship Section:
Adjudicators: John Doyle & Anne Crookston
Young Adjudicator: Zoe Wright
Venue: Main Hall
Section Start: 3.30pm
1. Stannington
2. Skelmanthorpe
3. Crofton Silver
4. Staffordshire Band
5. Pemberton Old [Wigan] DW A
6. York Railway Institute
7. Roberts Bakery
8. Marsden Silver
First Section:
Adjudicators: Andrea Price & Andrew Lofthouse
Young Adjudicator: Alex Bland
Venue: Library
Section Start: 2.30pm
1. Crofton Silver
2. Lostock Hall Memorial
3. Blackburn & Darwen
4. Valley Brass
5. Pemberton Old [Wigan] DW B
6. Roberts Bakery
7. Skelmersdale Prize
8. Flixton
Second Section:
Adjudicators: Daniel Brooks & Gareth Sykes
Young Adjudicator: Poppy Taylor
Venue: Main Hall
Section Start: 10.00am
1. Kippax
2. Lostock Hall Memorial
3. Barnsley Brass
4. Rolls Royce (Derby)
5. Allerton Brass
6. Poulton-le-Fylde
7. Golborne Brass
Third Section:
Adjudicators: Daniel Brooks & Gareth Sykes
Young Adjudicator: Poppy Taylor
Venue: Training Suite
Section Start: 3.00pm
1. Besses o' th' Barn
2. Farnworth & Walkden
3. Trinity Girls Brass
4. BMP (Europe) Goodshaw Band
5. Rivington & Adlington
6. Dronfield Band
7. Dobcross Silver
8. Clock Face Miners Heritage Brass
9. Spennymoor Town
Fourth & Unregistered Section:
Adjudicators: John Doyle & Anne Crookston
Young Adjudicator: Zoe Wright
Venue: Training Suite
Section Start: 11.30am
1. St. John's (Mossley)
2. Friezland
3. Driffield Silver
4. Mereside Brass