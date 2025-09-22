                 

*
banner

News

Red Admiral draws released

There will be a full day of brass band entertainment to enjoy in Chorley this weekend.

Red Admiral
  The Red Admiral event takes place this weekend

Monday, 22 September 2025

        

The draws for the Red Admiral Music Academy Entertainment Contest, which takes place this weekend, have been announced.

The event takes place on Sunday 28th September at St. Michael's CE Academy, Astley Road, Chorley, Lancashire (PR7 1RS)

The day kicks off at 10.00am with a packed day of musical entertainment to enjoy.

Live stream

If you cannot make it to the venue, then Next Step Films (NXTOD) has announced that it will once again live-stream the action in all sections from the 39 competing bands.

To find out more and sign up go to: www.nxtod.com/subscribe

Tickets:

Tickets are available to purchase at a discounted price of £10 Adults / £5 Under 16 via the following link https://fienta.com/red-admiral-entertainment-contest-2025 [Under 8 — FREE

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: John Doyle & Anne Crookston
Young Adjudicator: Zoe Wright
Venue: Main Hall
Section Start: 3.30pm

1. Stannington
2. Skelmanthorpe
3. Crofton Silver
4. Staffordshire Band
5. Pemberton Old [Wigan] DW A
6. York Railway Institute
7. Roberts Bakery
8. Marsden Silver

First Section:

Adjudicators: Andrea Price & Andrew Lofthouse
Young Adjudicator: Alex Bland
Venue: Library
Section Start: 2.30pm

1. Crofton Silver
2. Lostock Hall Memorial
3. Blackburn & Darwen
4. Valley Brass
5. Pemberton Old [Wigan] DW B
6. Roberts Bakery
7. Skelmersdale Prize
8. Flixton

Second Section:

Adjudicators: Daniel Brooks & Gareth Sykes
Young Adjudicator: Poppy Taylor
Venue: Main Hall
Section Start: 10.00am

1. Kippax
2. Lostock Hall Memorial
3. Barnsley Brass
4. Rolls Royce (Derby)
5. Allerton Brass
6. Poulton-le-Fylde
7. Golborne Brass

Third Section:

Adjudicators: Daniel Brooks & Gareth Sykes
Young Adjudicator: Poppy Taylor
Venue: Training Suite
Section Start: 3.00pm

1. Besses o' th' Barn
2. Farnworth & Walkden
3. Trinity Girls Brass
4. BMP (Europe) Goodshaw Band
5. Rivington & Adlington
6. Dronfield Band
7. Dobcross Silver
8. Clock Face Miners Heritage Brass
9. Spennymoor Town

Fourth & Unregistered Section:

Adjudicators: John Doyle & Anne Crookston
Young Adjudicator: Zoe Wright
Venue: Training Suite
Section Start: 11.30am

1. St. John's (Mossley)
2. Friezland
3. Driffield Silver
4. Mereside Brass

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Easher

Easher marches forward with extra score draws

September 22 • A package of major brass band scores will enable Easher Austin continue his compositional studies and development.

Philip Jones

Entries now open for Philip Jones Ensemble competition

September 22 • Entries are now being sought for the prestigious brass quintet competition.

That's not banding

Podcast: That's Not Banding — Episode 7

September 22 • The Brighouse & Rastrick duo of Tom Smith and Chris Robertson are back to chat about what they have been up to recently. Wonder what that could be about then?

Red Admiral

Red Admiral draws released

September 22 • There will be a full day of brass band entertainment to enjoy in Chorley this weekend.

What's on »

Dobcross Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 21 September • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards Big Band

Friday 26 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Brass Bands England - The Brass Band Conference

Saturday 27 September • Redhills Durham Miners Hall, Durham DH1 4BE

Cheltenham Silver Band - Music from the Bandstand, Montpellier Gardens

Sunday 28 September • Montpellier Gardens, Cheltenham GL50 1UW

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Irish Guards

Thursday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Rockingham Brass Band

September 19 • Trombone Vacancy!. Yorkshire 3rd Section band in Barnsley seeks trombone players! Supportive, sociable band. Rehearsals Mon & Wed 19:45-21:45 at The Band Room, Rockingham Centre, Hoyland Common S74 0PY. Instrument can be provided

Rockingham Brass Band

September 19 • Soprano Cornet Vacancy!. We're a Yorkshire 3rd Section band in Barnsley with a soprano cornet seat available! Fun, friendly group. Rehearsals Mon & Wed, 19:45-21:45 at at The Band Room, Rockingham Centre, Hoyland Common S74 0PY.. Instrument can be provided

Rockingham Brass Band

September 19 • Back Row Cornet Vacancy!. Yorkshire 3rd Section band in Barnsley seeks cornet players! Friendly, welcoming group with team spirit. Rehearsals Mon & Wed 19:45-21:45 at The Band Room, Rockingham Centre, Hoyland Common S74 0PY.. Instrument can be provided

Pro Cards »

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top