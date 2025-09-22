                 

News

Podcast: That's Not Banding — Episode 7

The Brighouse & Rastrick duo of Tom Smith and Chris Robertson are back to chat about what they have been up to recently. Wonder what that could be about then?

That's not banding
  The podcast is presented by Tom Smith and Chris Robertson

Monday, 22 September 2025

        

The latest episode of the popular podcast in now out — and its one with a celebratory feel following the British Open Championship at Symphony Hall in Birmingham.

Memorable victory

The lads go full 'Brassed Off' dress code to relive the memorable victory they were part of with Brighouse & Rastrick Band, with some behind the scenes footage of what it takes to win the most prestigious brass band contest in the world.

There is also plenty about social media comments and they reveal the TNB All Star horn section. The episode is sponsored by Besson.

To enjoy:


YouTube:
https://youtu.be/EmAbioN5DRc?feature=shared

Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0PVYVZsuK8RvSQ6CGgssGI?si=ZXKFh_i_RJqUWkb5dCOKaw

        

