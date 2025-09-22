Easher marches forward with extra score draws

A package of major brass band scores will enable Easher Austin continue his compositional studies and development.

Following the recent world premiere given by the National Children's Band of Great Britain of his work, 'Marche Triomphale', 14-year-old Easher Austin has just taken delivery of a number of major brass band scores to help him with his ongoing studies.

As the youngest entrant in the 2025 NYBBGB Young Composers' Competition, his work reflecting on both the Coronation of King Charles III as well as the sacrifice of those who fought for our freedom, caught the imagination of the judging panel as well as the audience on its premiere at the Children's Band Summer Concert at Oundle School in August.

Score package

With his desire to write more works for the medium, 4BR sent Easher a package of scores from composers such as Philip Wilby, Jan Van Der Roost, Thomas Doss, Howard Snell and Peter Graham to add to his growing collection, as well as give extra insight into how they write for the medium.

Help

Speaking about his future plans, Easher said: "These scores are a fantastic resource for studying and learning about writing for brass band.

I want to learn more about contemporary techniques and writing styles to implement in my own compositions, and these scores will really help me develop further. Many thanks to 4BR for supplying them."

Support

Mark Bromley, NYBBGB, CEO added: "Easher's achievement as our youngest ever Young Composers' Competition entrant is truly inspiring, and his 'Marche Triomphale', was rightly met with acclaim at its premiere during our Children's Band Summer Concert at Oundle School.

Supporting young composers like Easher is central to our mission, and we're delighted to see that 4BR share this mission by supporting him in such a meaningful way. We're excited to see where Easher's musical journey takes him."