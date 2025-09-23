                 

NYBBGB launches 2025 Conductor Competition

There is an unique opportunity for young conductors to work and conduct the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

  The competition is open to conductors aged 20-30

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB) has announced the launch of it 2025 Young Conductors' Competition, which offers a career-launching opportunity for aspiring conductors aged 20 to 30.

The third edition of the biennial competition will see the winner work as Assistant Conductor on the NYBBGB's 2026 Summer Residential Course and conduct at its flagship Summer Concert.

Vital investment

NYBBGB CEO Mark Bromley told 4BR: "This competition represents a vital investment in the future of brass music. Thanks to our partner, British Army Music, we continue to provide world-class opportunities to the most promising young conductors in the UK."

The winner will not only join Lieutenant Colonel Lauren Petritz-Watts and the band during their week-long 2026 Summer Course, but will also receive a £750 cash prize.

Clarity and passion

Lt Col Petritz-Watts stated: "We know the standard will be extraordinarily high. We are looking for conductors with not only technical skill but also emotional intelligence, clarity and a passion for shaping young musical minds."

Speaking about the competition Dr Robert Childs, NYBBGB Director of Artistic Planning old 4BR: "This is a springboard for conductors ready to step onto a national platform. We're looking for musicians who can inspire, communicate and lead with both precision and passion."

Free to enter

The competition is free to enter, with submissions due by 1st November 2025.

A shortlist of four finalists based on submitted materials will be selected, which may also include a conversation with the judges.

The final in front of an audience will take place on 17th January 2026 at Tidworth Garrison Theatre, Wiltshire and will involve rehearsals with a full brass band composed of NYBBGB musicians.

Each finalist will rehearse one of four iconic brass band works: Resurgam (Eric Ball); Music for a Festival (Philip Sparke); Shine as the Light (Peter Graham) and Dimensions (Peter Graham)

The judges for the event, Martyn Brabbins, Major Craig Bywater and Dr Robert Childs will assess each finalist based on musicality, leadership, rehearsal technique and interpretation.

2024 winner

Since winning the 2024 Young Conductors' Competition, Joshua Parkhill, a graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland now works as a score reader for the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and freelances as a community music practitioner and was recently appointed Musical Director of the Irvine & Dreghorn Band

Reflecting on his competition experience he added: "It was unforgettable working with both the NYBBGB and British Army Band — it was incredibly inspiring. This competition has given me the confidence and exposure to build a meaningful career in brass conducting."

This is a springboard for conductors ready to step onto a national platform. We're looking for musicians who can inspire, communicate and lead with both precision and passionDr Robert Childs

Eligibility and Entry:


Open to conductors aged 20 to 30 as of 1st January 2026.

Entrants must submit:
A short biography (maximum 5,000 characters)
A 10-minute conducting video
A scan of their passport information page for age verification

Closing date: 1st November 2025.

Application forms and further information

The competition application form can be found at:
https://near.tl/sm/j1lb7ybOy

Full entry criteria can be found on the NYBBGB website:
https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/competitions/young-conductors-competition-2025/

Finalists must prepare all four set works in advance, with their assigned piece and order determined by a draw on the day.

Applications Close: 1st November 2025

Competition Final: 17th January 2026 at Tidworth Garrison Theatre

NYBBGB Summer Course & Concert: 1st to 8th August 2026 at Taunton School and The Forum, Bath.

        

