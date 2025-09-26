Barton broadcast launches NXTOD series

A new series rom NXTOD films will start with a showcase of the recital talents of rising star Lewis Barton.

The first programme in an exciting new series from NXTOD films is to be released this weekend — and will feature one of the rising stars of the brass band movement in the UK.

Lewis Barton

The first 'NXTOD Session' features Lewis Barton, the principal cornet of the Leyland Band, and will be released on Sunday 28th September at 8.00am.

A former alumnus of the National Childrens' Band and Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, who he returned to this year to perform as a guest soloist he started his musical journey through the Red Admiral Academy and Elland Youth Band.

Recital hour

The hour long programme sees Lewis talk about his journey so far — and his hopes of what is to come, as well as showcasing his skills on cornet, trumpet and flugel in recital mode with pianist Matthew Lam on the 'Concert Etude' (Alexander Goedicke), 'Northern Lights' (Betrand Moren), 'Legende' (George Enesco), 'Before the Cross' (Edward Gregson), 'Caprice (Joseph Turrin), 'Arutunian Trumpet Concerto', and 'Someone to Watch Over Me' (Gershwin).

Find out more

To find out more go to: https://nxtod.com/