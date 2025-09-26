                 

*
banner

News

Barton broadcast launches NXTOD series

A new series rom NXTOD films will start with a showcase of the recital talents of rising star Lewis Barton.

Lewis Barton
  The first of the series will feature the talents of Lewis Barton

Friday, 26 September 2025

        

The first programme in an exciting new series from NXTOD films is to be released this weekend — and will feature one of the rising stars of the brass band movement in the UK.

Lewis Barton

The first 'NXTOD Session' features Lewis Barton, the principal cornet of the Leyland Band, and will be released on Sunday 28th September at 8.00am.

A former alumnus of the National Childrens' Band and Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, who he returned to this year to perform as a guest soloist he started his musical journey through the Red Admiral Academy and Elland Youth Band.

Recital hour

The hour long programme sees Lewis talk about his journey so far — and his hopes of what is to come, as well as showcasing his skills on cornet, trumpet and flugel in recital mode with pianist Matthew Lam on the 'Concert Etude' (Alexander Goedicke), 'Northern Lights' (Betrand Moren), 'Legende' (George Enesco), 'Before the Cross' (Edward Gregson), 'Caprice (Joseph Turrin), 'Arutunian Trumpet Concerto', and 'Someone to Watch Over Me' (Gershwin).

Find out more

To find out more go to: https://nxtod.com/

        

TAGS: Leyland

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBE Conference

BBE delegates head to Durham

September 26 • There will be accent on youth at the Brass Bands England Conference in Durham this weekend.

Gavin Higgins

Critics Award for Higgins

September 26 • The latest major accolade for composer Gavin Higgins comes from the critics themselves.

Lewis Barton

Barton broadcast launches NXTOD series

September 26 • A new series rom NXTOD films will start with a showcase of the recital talents of rising star Lewis Barton.

Oldroyd

Oldroyd EVO continues to make its mark on performers

September 26 • The maker says it is attracting interest and customers for instruments with incredible potential.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards Big Band

Friday 26 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Brass Bands England - The Brass Band Conference

Saturday 27 September • Redhills Durham Miners Hall, Durham DH1 4BE

Cheltenham Silver Band - Music from the Bandstand, Montpellier Gardens

Sunday 28 September • Montpellier Gardens, Cheltenham GL50 1UW

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Irish Guards

Thursday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Funny Bones Trombone Quartet

Friday 3 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Olney Brass

September 26 • Currently seeking the following players to complete our line up:. Solo Cornet, Soprano Cornet, Flugel Horn & Eb Bass.. We are a friendly and ambitious, 2nd section L&SC area brass band, with a good mixture of concerts, fetes and contests throughout the year

Milton Keynes Brass

September 26 • Required: Solo Euphonium and Solo Horn. We are a championship section band, newly promoted in 2025. We rehearse in Loughton Milton Keynes on a Tuesday night at 7.45pm until 10pm, with extra rehearsals prior to contests or formal concerts.

Hathersage Band

September 24 • BASS TROMBONE. Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving, non-contesting community band. We enjoy our music making, play a wide variety of music and have a good gig schedule. Are you the right person to join our happy band?

Pro Cards »

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top