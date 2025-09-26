                 

*
banner

News

Critics Award for Higgins

The latest major accolade for composer Gavin Higgins comes from the critics themselves.

Gavin Higgins
  The award is the latest given to the Forest of Dean composer

Friday, 26 September 2025

        

Composer Gavin Higgins has gained yet another major accolade after being voted by the influential Critic's Circle organisation as their 2024 'Emerging Composer' award winner.

Best year yet

It is the latest high profile recognition for the Forest of Dean composer, with the award citation, which is voted on by around 90 of the UKs leading music critics, stating that 2024 was "his best year yet" after first seizing "the wider musical world's attention at the BBC Proms in 2014".

The past year has seen repeated performances of his 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' gaining further acclaim alongside his 'Sarabande' for the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, and the premiere of his 'Horn Concerto' for Ben Goldscheider.

It was stated that the voting panel was "charmed and thrilled by the poetic suggestiveness of Higgins's music as well as its unbuttoned energy, and utterly assured handling of whatever medium Higgins chooses to express himself in."

This included his trombone quartet 'Black Sun' and the 'Horn Concerto' with the panel expressing the hope that they could look forward to "great things in the future".

Concerto recording

Premiered at the Proms in 2022, the Sky Arts and RPS Award winning 'Concerto Grosso' is to be recorded by Tredegar Band and the National Orchestra of Wales conducted by Ryan Bancroft in Swansea next weekend and scheduled for release in 2026.

Thrilled

Speaking about the award, Gavin told 4BR: "I'm thrilled of course, but more so for the performers who bring my compositions to life. I've been so fortunate work with artists who share and understand my musical outlook and are able to interpret it so beautiful. I can never thank them enough."

The Critic's Circle comprises 503 members shared between the arts of theatre, music, film, dance, visual arts and books, with admission by invitation only.

the voting panel was "charmed and thrilled by the poetic suggestiveness of Higgins's music as well as its unbuttoned energy, and utterly assured handling of whatever medium Higgins chooses to express himself in."4BR

Important

Formed in 1913 it has a renowned reputation for its ethos of impartial, professional criticism, with its awards seen as one of the most important in the arts sector.

The Music Awards were made at London's Coliseum and saw presentation to the best emerging composing, conducting (Charlotte Couderoy), instrumental (Laura van der Heijden), piano (Mishka Rushdie Momen, male (John Finden) and female (Jess Dandy) singing talent.

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBE Conference

BBE delegates head to Durham

September 26 • There will be accent on youth at the Brass Bands England Conference in Durham this weekend.

Gavin Higgins

Critics Award for Higgins

September 26 • The latest major accolade for composer Gavin Higgins comes from the critics themselves.

Lewis Barton

Barton broadcast launches NXTOD series

September 26 • A new series rom NXTOD films will start with a showcase of the recital talents of rising star Lewis Barton.

Oldroyd

Oldroyd EVO continues to make its mark on performers

September 26 • The maker says it is attracting interest and customers for instruments with incredible potential.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards Big Band

Friday 26 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Brass Bands England - The Brass Band Conference

Saturday 27 September • Redhills Durham Miners Hall, Durham DH1 4BE

Cheltenham Silver Band - Music from the Bandstand, Montpellier Gardens

Sunday 28 September • Montpellier Gardens, Cheltenham GL50 1UW

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Irish Guards

Thursday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Funny Bones Trombone Quartet

Friday 3 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Olney Brass

September 26 • Currently seeking the following players to complete our line up:. Solo Cornet, Soprano Cornet, Flugel Horn & Eb Bass.. We are a friendly and ambitious, 2nd section L&SC area brass band, with a good mixture of concerts, fetes and contests throughout the year

Milton Keynes Brass

September 26 • Required: Solo Euphonium and Solo Horn. We are a championship section band, newly promoted in 2025. We rehearse in Loughton Milton Keynes on a Tuesday night at 7.45pm until 10pm, with extra rehearsals prior to contests or formal concerts.

Hathersage Band

September 24 • BASS TROMBONE. Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving, non-contesting community band. We enjoy our music making, play a wide variety of music and have a good gig schedule. Are you the right person to join our happy band?

Pro Cards »

Gordon Eddison

B Ed (Hons). Member AoBBA.
Conductor and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top