Hepworth secure new ceiling to their ambitions

The Yorkshire band has been making sure nothing rains on their musical ambitions as their bandroom renovations come closer to completion.

The latest phase of work to the Hepworth Band headquarters is now nearing completion.

The final stage of the project is being completed with the fitting out of the ground floor to create a new flexible studio space that can accommodate the band's music library and which can also be used by other groups within the local community.

The latest phase includes the construction of a new roof, guttering, repointing, floor repairs and electrical works.

Support

The works have been made possible with support from the Bernard Sunley Foundation, Garfield Weston Foundation, Holme Valley Parish Council, Huddersfield Common Good Trust, One Community Foundation and South Yorkshire Community Foundation in association with the Blackstone Edge Wind Farm Community Benefits Fund.

Grateful

Speaking about the project Hepworth Band Trustee Graham Goldthorpe said: "We are so grateful to all of our grant funding partners for their continued support and generosity. Being able to finally complete the structural repairs to the building, with the help of our main contractor Huddersfield Joinery, is a significant milestone.

We can now progress with the final stage of the project and look forward to creating a space that can be better used by the local community."