                 

*
banner

News

Fleetwood Contest to return

A welcome new addition to the contesting calendar has been announced as the Fleetwood Contest returns in 2026 with British Open link.

Fleetwood Contest
  The popular event returns to the contesting calendar in 2026

Wednesday, 01 October 2025

        

The Fleetwood Contest, once one of the most popular regional events on the North West contesting calendar is set to make a welcome return in 2026.

The own-choice test-piece event will take place at the Marine Hall in the town on Sunday 26th April with the added bonus of a qualification link to the 2027 British Open Spring Festival.

Partnership

This contest is being run in partnership between Red Admiral Music Academy and Leyland Band building on the expertise and popularity of its current stable of events.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "With this contest now taking place just one week before the Spring Festival, it's the perfect chance for bands to showcase their test-piece own choices pieces in front of a supportive audience and experienced judges."

British Open link

A spokesperson for the British Open added: "We are delighted to be able to support the return of this excellent contest and wish it every success.

It also further endorses our support for events that enable bands to take the first steps on a journey that could well lead to them performing at the British Open Championship at Symphony Hall."

Further information

Entry forms and further details will be announced in due course.

Bands can register an interest via redadmiralcontest@outlook.com — entries are limited and will be accepted as received.

        

TAGS: Leyland

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Fleetwood Contest

Fleetwood Contest to return

October 1 • A welcome new addition to the contesting calendar has been announced as the Fleetwood Contest returns in 2026 with British Open link.

nEILSEN

New brass appointments at Guildhall and Trinity Laban

October 1 • Tom Nielsen and Matilda Lloyd will take on new roles as professors at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama and Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

Stevenage

Judges announced for 2026 London & Southern Counties Area Championships

October 1 • The panel of judges who will make the all important decisions at Stevenage next year have been announced.

Hepworth Band

Hepworth secure new ceiling to their ambitions

October 1 • The Yorkshire band has been making sure nothing rains on their musical ambitions as their bandroom renovations come closer to completion.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Irish Guards

Thursday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Duchess of Edinburghs String Orchestra

Friday 3 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. W1C 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Funny Bones Trombone Quartet

Friday 3 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Fulham Brass Band

Friday 3 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Staines Brass Band

Saturday 4 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Croy Silver Band

October 1 • Croy Silver Band currently has contest vacancies on Cornet and Percussion, but is always happy to accommodate enthusiastic new players in any section of the band.

Great Barr Brass

September 30 • Based on the North side of Birmingham Great Barr Brass are a relatively new start up we are a community non- contesting band wide age range. We are looking for some players notably horns a trombone and bass

Dobcross Silver Band

September 29 • Current 3rd Section National Champions and pending promotion to 2ND SECTION. We require the services of a competent PRINCIPAL CORNET PLAYER. Great opportunity for someone to show their skills and leadership qualities! Enjoyable events and socials!

Pro Cards »

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top