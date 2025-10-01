Fleetwood Contest to return

A welcome new addition to the contesting calendar has been announced as the Fleetwood Contest returns in 2026 with British Open link.

The Fleetwood Contest, once one of the most popular regional events on the North West contesting calendar is set to make a welcome return in 2026.

The own-choice test-piece event will take place at the Marine Hall in the town on Sunday 26th April with the added bonus of a qualification link to the 2027 British Open Spring Festival.

Partnership

This contest is being run in partnership between Red Admiral Music Academy and Leyland Band building on the expertise and popularity of its current stable of events.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "With this contest now taking place just one week before the Spring Festival, it's the perfect chance for bands to showcase their test-piece own choices pieces in front of a supportive audience and experienced judges."

British Open link

A spokesperson for the British Open added: "We are delighted to be able to support the return of this excellent contest and wish it every success.

It also further endorses our support for events that enable bands to take the first steps on a journey that could well lead to them performing at the British Open Championship at Symphony Hall."

Further information

Entry forms and further details will be announced in due course.

Bands can register an interest via redadmiralcontest@outlook.com — entries are limited and will be accepted as received.