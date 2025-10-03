Major artistic boost for NYBBGB

A new work celebrating the life and legacy of one of the UKs acclaimed performers will be written by composer Andrea Price — as the National Youth Band announces partnership with The Victoria Wood Foundation.

A major new commission and bursary programme partnership has been announced for 2026 by The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and The Victoria Wood Foundation.

It marks a significant fusion of musical and charitable purpose in a celebration of the acclaimed performer's life and legacy, a decade after her death.

New work

As part of the collaboration, The Victoria Wood Foundation will fund a new commission inspired by the songs and work of the critically acclaimed performer, to be written by composer Andrea Price.

It will be premiered at the NYBBGB Youth Band's Easter concerts on Saturday 11th April in Leyburn, and on Saturday 18th April at the Royal Northern College of Music, Manchester, conducted by Prof Nicholas Childs. The Black Dyke Band and Prof Childs enjoyed a close working relationship in appearing with the performer on many occasions.

Bursary support

In addition, the Foundation's support will also provide bursaries for young musicians to attend NYBBGB courses in 2026, ensuring that financial barriers do not prevent participation. The funding will also enable the award of leadership bursaries to support mentors working with the Children's Band.

2026 marks the 10th anniversary of Victoria Wood's passing, offering a fitting opportunity to pay tribute to her connection with brass band music.

A trumpet player herself, that affection was evident in her songs, sketches and television work, including 'Dinnerladies', 'Victoria Wood as Seen on TV' and her parody of the film 'Brassed Off' during her festive special in 2000.

Legacy

Andrea Price's work will draw inspiration from Victoria Wood's rich musical legacy and will explore the themes of friendship and human connection — both central elements of the actor's work through its wit, warmth and musicality. It will incorporate melodies from her celebrated songs, sketches and musicals.

Speaking about the commission, Andrea told 4BR: "It's an enormous privilege to be entrusted with this commission. Victoria Wood's music and humour were so full of heart and humanity, and I hope to honour that spirit in this new work.

Writing for the NYBBGB is always inspiring — their energy, talent and commitment are second to none and I'm thrilled to be creating something that celebrates such an iconic artist while supporting the next generation of young musicians."

Creative and meaningful

The NYBBGB 's Fundraising Manager Louise Shaw, also commented on the wider benefit the work will bring.

"The Victoria Wood Foundation has supported the NYBBGB since 2024. Her legacy as a performer, musician and writer continues to inspire generations, and this project allows us to introduce her work to young musicians in a truly creative and meaningful way.

This partnership also helps remove financial barriers for talented young players — a cause close to both our missions."

Talent and passion

Speaking about that commitment, Catherine Edis, from the Victoria Wood Foundation Trust added: "When we attended the NYBBGB's Summer Stage performance in 2024 at St Martin-in-the-Fields, we were struck by the talent, passion and mission of this extraordinary youth organisation.

Victoria herself loved brass band music, and we are delighted to support projects that celebrate her legacy while empowering the next generation of musicians."

Course details:

2026 NYBBGB Youth Band Easter Concert Dates & Tickets

Saturday 11th April: The Garden Rooms at Tennants, Leyburn

Saturday 18th April: The Royal Northern College of Music, Manchester

Tickets will be available for both concerts shortly

For more information about these concerts: www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events