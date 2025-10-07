                 

News

Heaton spotlight on Radio 3

The life and music of Wilfred Heaton will be discussed by author Paul Hindmarsh on Radio 3's flagship arts programme 'In Tune' next Monday.

Hindmarsh
  Paul Hindmarsh will take about the new Wilfred Heaton CD

Tuesday, 07 October 2025

        

The respected author and arranger Paul Hindmarsh is set to appear on Radio 3's flagship arts programme, 'In Tune' on Monday 13th October.

Paul will be interviewed by presenter Petroc Trelawny, someone whom he worked with for over 15 years during his time a producer with the BBC, to talk about the new CD release of the music of Wilfred Heaton.

New CD release

He will talk about Heaton's work away from the brass band medium and his unfulfilled ambition to be a professional composer. There will be a live performance of his 'Piano Sonta' which is featured on the CD, 'Discovering Wilfred Heaton' which has just been released on the Divine Arts label (ddx 21138), played by pianist Murray McLachlan.

He will also be joined by his daughter Rose for a performance of 'Three West Indian Melodies' for piano duet — based on Barbadian songs that became children's action songs in Sunday School."

Seven premieres

The CD features no less than seven premiere recordings, anchored by the first recording of the monumental 'Piano Sonata', performed by Murray McLachlan, who also gave the world premiere at Manchester's Stoller Hall in 2024, over 70 years after it was written.

Composed in the 1950s, it is a work of striking ambition and depth. Harmonically daring, emotionally raw, and technically formidable, it stands comparison with the great mid-century sonatas of BartÃ³k and Prokofiev.

Also featured are first recordings of the 'Three Pieces for Piano' (1954), and the poignant piano suite 'Pilgrim Reflections', adapted from Heaton's mystery play Pilgrim's Song. A selection of Heaton's rarely-heard songs are performed by the acclaimed tenor James Gilchrist, accompanied by Rose McLachlan.

Order CD

To order the CD, go to:
https://divineartrecords.com/recording/discovering-wilfred-heaton/

        

