4BR Review — Episode 9

The latest live broadcast 4BR review podcast will be aired on Wednesday evening (October 8th) at 7.00pm, where Iwan Fox and Chris Thomas will preview the Championship Section National Final at the Royal Albert Hall alongside views and opinions from listeners.

The winners and the wider context

We look not only at the 19 competing bands and the challenges posed by Edward Gregson's 'Symphony in Two Movements' set-work, but also at the event in the wider context — and what it may need to do if it is to revive itself back to the glory days when demand exceeded supply for tickets.

From a reduction in the number of competitors, to a new test-piece/own-choice format, and even a move away from the great old Kensington cake-tin itself. Tell us what you think the answer may be.

We want to hear you views and opinions about the showcase event, as well as who you think may well be crowned 2025 Championship Band of Great Britain.

In addition, we will be reviewing some of the latest CD releases from Black Dyke, Imogen Whitehead and the ISB, as well as look forward to new releases from Wilfred Heaton, Edward Gregson, David Childs, Kyle Lawson, Brett Baker, Cory and Tredegar, and more if we can fit it all in for the hour.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rnws0HtwQN4