New online brass band platform launched

A new online brass band platform based in The Netherlands has been launched.

'Emotions on Stage' will be dedicated to the world of brass, wind and concert band music and succeeds the well-known website CUBrass.nl, which for many years served as a leading digital presence serving the European movement with links to the wider banding world.

Fresh

A spokesperson for the editorial team stated: "Emotions on Stage is a fresh, forward-looking platform designed to showcase the stories, creativity and emotional power of music-making of brass, wind and concert band music in the Netherlands, Belgium and abroad.

The new site provides space for features, interviews, reports and audiovisual productions focusing on the people and ensembles that bring the stage to life."

Goal

They added: "Our goal was to create an environment that reflects the banding world of today — a place where music is not only heard, but truly felt — with imagery, emotion and connection at its core."

4BR was informed that Emotions on Stage will feature event coverage, festival highlights and partnerships with musicians and organizations, with a mission to present the richness of the brass and wind music culture and inspire a new generation of performers and listeners alike.

For further details go to: www.emotionsonstage.nl