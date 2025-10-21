Bands ready for battles of Bosworth

There are plenty of bands taking part in the Leicestershire Brass Band Association contest in Desford this weekend.

The Leicestershire Brass Band Association has confirmed details of its annual contest which takes place at Bosworth Academy in Desford (LE9 9JL) on Sunday 26th October.

Kick off

It kicks off with the Fourth Section at 9.30am, followed by the Third Section (10.30am); Second Section (Noon); First Section (2.30pm) and Championship Section (5.30pm).

Paul Norley will adjudicate the Championship and First Sections, with Sam Fisher judging the Second, Third and Fourth.

Championship Section:

Adjudicator: Paul Norley

Derwent Brass (Jack Capstaff)

Enderby Band (Gareth Westwood)

Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield)

Skelmanthorpe (Jonathan Bates)

Staffordshire (Lee Woodward)

Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)

Yorkshire Imperial (Ian McElligott)

First Section:

Adjudicator: Paul Norley

Bedworth Brass (Jonathan Mott)

Easy of England Co-op Band (Mark Ager)

Elland Silver (Dave McGlyn)

Hucknall & Linby (Chris Ledger-Knapp)

Oddfellows Band (John Davis)

Soham Comrades (David Minchin)

Stamford Brass (Julian Bright)

Tilbury (Melvin White)

Second Section:

Adjudicator: Sam Fisher

Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Vicki Kennedy)

Leicestershire Co-op (Ben Hewlett-Davies)

Ratby Co-operative Mid (Nicholas Garman)

Rolls Royce Derby (Adrian Lacey)

Towcester Studio (Neil Brownless)

Ware Brass (Jonathan Lockwood)

Waterbeach Brass (David Minchin)

Third Section:

Adjudicator: Sam Fisher

Amington (Chris Barker)

Shipston Town (Alex Bland)

Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)

Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: Sam Fisher

Cleethorpes (Brian Harper)

Croft Silver (Henry Dunger)

Moulton 77 (Kirsty Woodhouse)