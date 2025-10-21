                 

*
banner

News

Australia to send National band for World Championship challenge

Australia Brass will travel to Kerkrade in 2026 to seek World Championship title.

Australia Brass
  Australia Brass will represent the nation in Kerkrade

Tuesday, 21 October 2025

        

A National Band of Australia will head to Kerkrade in 2026 to challenge for the World Music Contest title.

4BR has been informed that Australia Brass will become the first band from the nation to compete at the event, first held in 1951 in The Netherlands.

Elite band

The Elite Division ensemble will be made up of players from 16 individual bands and will be directed by the respected soloist and conductor, Dr. Matthew van Emmerik.

First formed by John and 'Digger' Thomas in 1995, they have enjoyed a number of successful tours throughout Australia in the past.

Line-up:

Principal Conductor: Dr. Matthew van Emmerik (Victoria Brass)

Principal Cornet: Dominic Longhurst (Willoughby Band)
Solo Cornets: Dale Hosking (Brisbane Excelsior); John Collinson (Geelong West Brass); Stuart McCorkelle (Footscray Yarraville City); Marcus Salone (Royal Australian Navy Band)

Soprano: Jaime Fixter (Brisbane Excelsior)
Repiano: Matt Hyam (Willoughby Band)
Second Cornets: Maureen Cameron (Sydney City Brass); Mary Macdonald (Brisbane Excelsior); Trish O'Hearn (Toronto Brass)
Third Cornets: Drew Holzworth (Willoughby Brass 2); Mark Ford (Whitehorse Brass)

Flugel: Tim O'Hearn (Sydney City Brass)
Solo Horn: Nicky Abkiewicz (Sydney City Brass)
First Horn: Bruce Myers (Sydney City Brass)
Second Horns: Matt Dudfield (Darebin City Brass); Arthur Webster (Central Coast Brass)

Solo Euphonium: James Blackford (Royal Australian Air Force Band)
Second Euphonium: Danny Alexander (Sydney City Brass)

Solo Baritone: Ross Moloney (Brisbane Excelsior)
Second Baritone: Luke Sandford (Willoughby Band)

Solo Trombones: Christopher Thomson (Brisbane Excelsior); Elijah Baker (Willoughby Band)
Second Trombone: Hannah Gibbons (Sydney City Brass)
Bass Trombone: Todd Burke (Bundamba Brass)

Solo Eb Tuba: Adam Arnold (Sydney City Brass); Scott Francombe (Brass Band Newcastle); Quinn Kellock (Whitehorse Brass)
Solo BBb Tuba: Aidan Purdy (New South Wales Police Band); Tim Curnow (Darebin City Brass)

Percussion: Broden Ford (Whitehorse Brass); Dan Brown (Glenorchy Concert Brass); Adam Dickson (Sydney City Brass); Katie Thomas (Darebin City Brass); James Alexander (Sydney City Brass)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Australia Brass

Australia to send National band for World Championship challenge

October 21 • Australia Brass will travel to Kerkrade in 2026 to seek World Championship title.

New Zealand

Home grown test-piece talent for New Zealand Championships

October 21 • The five test pieces to be heard in Wellington next year all come from the pens of New Zealand composers.

LBBA

Bands ready for battles of Bosworth

October 21 • There are plenty of bands taking part in the Leicestershire Brass Band Association contest in Desford this weekend.

Cory

Cory set for cinematic trip to Warwick

October 21 • The defending Brass in Concert champion returns from Italy to showcase its cinematic entertainment at Warwicks Arts Centre.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the RAF

Friday 24 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Amersham Band

Friday 24 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Thaxted Church

Saturday 25 October • haxted Parish Church. Watling St, Thaxted CM6 2PE

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band VE & VJ Day Remembrance Concert

Saturday 25 October • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

Regent Hall Concerts - Paddington Brass

Friday 31 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

East London Brass

October 20 • Due to relocation, following on from our appearance at the national finals at the Albert Hall, qualification to the Senior Cup and winning the LSC Area, ELB are looking for a first class TROMBONE player to join our friendly and ambitious band.

East London Brass

October 20 • Due to relocation, following on from our appearance at the national finals at the Albert Hall, qualification to the Senior Cup and winning the LSC Area, ELB are looking for a first class PRINCIPAL CORNET player to join our friendly and ambitious band.

Hathersage Band

October 17 • BASS TROMBONE. Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving, non-contesting community band. We enjoy our music making, play a wide variety of music and have a good gig schedule. Are you the right person to join our happy band?

Pro Cards »

Howard J Evans

MA (Dist), Mus.B (hons), ARCM (hons), LRAM, LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, composer, arranger, tutor and pianist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top