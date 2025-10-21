Australia to send National band for World Championship challenge

Australia Brass will travel to Kerkrade in 2026 to seek World Championship title.

A National Band of Australia will head to Kerkrade in 2026 to challenge for the World Music Contest title.

4BR has been informed that Australia Brass will become the first band from the nation to compete at the event, first held in 1951 in The Netherlands.

Elite band

The Elite Division ensemble will be made up of players from 16 individual bands and will be directed by the respected soloist and conductor, Dr. Matthew van Emmerik.

First formed by John and 'Digger' Thomas in 1995, they have enjoyed a number of successful tours throughout Australia in the past.

Line-up:

Principal Conductor: Dr. Matthew van Emmerik (Victoria Brass)

Principal Cornet: Dominic Longhurst (Willoughby Band)

Solo Cornets: Dale Hosking (Brisbane Excelsior); John Collinson (Geelong West Brass); Stuart McCorkelle (Footscray Yarraville City); Marcus Salone (Royal Australian Navy Band)

Soprano: Jaime Fixter (Brisbane Excelsior)

Repiano: Matt Hyam (Willoughby Band)

Second Cornets: Maureen Cameron (Sydney City Brass); Mary Macdonald (Brisbane Excelsior); Trish O'Hearn (Toronto Brass)

Third Cornets: Drew Holzworth (Willoughby Brass 2); Mark Ford (Whitehorse Brass)

Flugel: Tim O'Hearn (Sydney City Brass)

Solo Horn: Nicky Abkiewicz (Sydney City Brass)

First Horn: Bruce Myers (Sydney City Brass)

Second Horns: Matt Dudfield (Darebin City Brass); Arthur Webster (Central Coast Brass)



Solo Euphonium: James Blackford (Royal Australian Air Force Band)

Second Euphonium: Danny Alexander (Sydney City Brass)



Solo Baritone: Ross Moloney (Brisbane Excelsior)

Second Baritone: Luke Sandford (Willoughby Band)

Solo Trombones: Christopher Thomson (Brisbane Excelsior); Elijah Baker (Willoughby Band)

Second Trombone: Hannah Gibbons (Sydney City Brass)

Bass Trombone: Todd Burke (Bundamba Brass)



Solo Eb Tuba: Adam Arnold (Sydney City Brass); Scott Francombe (Brass Band Newcastle); Quinn Kellock (Whitehorse Brass)

Solo BBb Tuba: Aidan Purdy (New South Wales Police Band); Tim Curnow (Darebin City Brass)



Percussion: Broden Ford (Whitehorse Brass); Dan Brown (Glenorchy Concert Brass); Adam Dickson (Sydney City Brass); Katie Thomas (Darebin City Brass); James Alexander (Sydney City Brass)

