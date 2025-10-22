                 

BrookWright Music: Three Carols at Midnight (Martin Cordner)

An evocative inspiration of Christmas Eve in the rural heart of France...

BrookWright Music
  The latest release brings an evocative feel of Christmas Eve

Wednesday, 22 October 2025

        

The latest release from BrookWright Music is rooted in the stillness of a French village on Christmas Eve, with a suite by Martin Cordner that draws upon traditional carols heard in candlelit chapels and midnight vigils.

Nativity story


Each movement offers a window into the Nativity story:

I. Mystery: Noel Nouvelet (Christmas Comes Anew) evokes the anticipation of Christ's coming.

II. Cradle: Entre le boeuf et l'Ã¢ne gris (Between the Ox and the Grey Donkey) rests in tenderness, where the newborn lies watched over by angels.

III. Joy: Il est nÃ©, le divin enfant (He is born, the Divine Infant) bursts in celebration, proclaiming the birth with dance and jubilant praise.

Together, these carols form a musical triptych — moving from mystery to intimacy to exultation.

This work is set for a medium-sized band, but also equally effective with a full-sized band.

Details

Difficulty level: 4th Section +

All proceeds support the mission and ministry of The Salvation Army Delaware Command, USA.

To view a rolling score video of the work please visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUcCluBS18Q

Duration: approx. 5.00 minutes

PDFs and Sheet Music

PDFs available at https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/three-carols-at-midnight-brass-band-martin-cordner

Sheet music available at: www.brassband.co.uk

www.durhammusicshop.co.uk (UK)
www.cimarronmusic.com (USA)

        

