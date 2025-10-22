BrookWright Music: Three Carols at Midnight (Martin Cordner)

An evocative inspiration of Christmas Eve in the rural heart of France...

The latest release from BrookWright Music is rooted in the stillness of a French village on Christmas Eve, with a suite by Martin Cordner that draws upon traditional carols heard in candlelit chapels and midnight vigils.





Nativity story



Each movement offers a window into the Nativity story:

I. Mystery: Noel Nouvelet (Christmas Comes Anew) evokes the anticipation of Christ's coming.

II. Cradle: Entre le boeuf et l'Ã¢ne gris (Between the Ox and the Grey Donkey) rests in tenderness, where the newborn lies watched over by angels.

III. Joy: Il est nÃ©, le divin enfant (He is born, the Divine Infant) bursts in celebration, proclaiming the birth with dance and jubilant praise.

Together, these carols form a musical triptych — moving from mystery to intimacy to exultation.

This work is set for a medium-sized band, but also equally effective with a full-sized band.

Details

Difficulty level: 4th Section +



All proceeds support the mission and ministry of The Salvation Army Delaware Command, USA.



To view a rolling score video of the work please visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUcCluBS18Q

Duration: approx. 5.00 minutes

PDFs and Sheet Music

PDFs available at https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/three-carols-at-midnight-brass-band-martin-cordner

Sheet music available at: www.brassband.co.uk

www.durhammusicshop.co.uk (UK)

www.cimarronmusic.com (USA)