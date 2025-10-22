Black Dyke continues Evo-lution

The cornet section of the Queensbury band now plays on the Oldroyd Evo...

The partnership between instrument makers The Oldroyd Group and Black Dyke Band has taken another major step forward with the arrival of a full set of Oldroyd EVO cornets for the players to perform on.

Immediate impact

The partnership made its musical debut at a recent concert at Selby Abbey, with a spokesperson telling 4BR: "The players are delighted with their new instruments, which also made an immediate impact with our audience with their tonal clarity, balance and projection."

In response, company founder, Tim Oldroyd added: "We have designed the instruments to provide the classic Black Dyke sound using the very best materials and craftsmanship in design and engineering. The Selby audience was given the first taste of a new era built on shared excellence and a passion for musical innovation."

Exciting time

Tim also added: "This is such an exciting time for the partnership, especially as I was thrilled to hear the band under Prof Nicholas Childs at the Royal Albert Hall National Final.

The global reach of Black Dyke Band was evident with fans and supporters who has come to hear the band perform."

Find out more:

To find out more: www.theoldroydgroup.co.uk