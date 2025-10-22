Oldham Council faces critical challenges with funding

The local authority that has been a long term supporter of the Whit Friday contests says its faces an 'extremely challenging' financial future.

Oldham Council, which supports the annual Whit Friday contests in its area, has stated that it faces a "critical" challenge to balance its books as it battles to find a way to restrict a projected overspend on the services it provides of over £20m.

Non-essential spending

At a recent cabinet meeting it was revealed that all non-essential spending will now require director or executive director level approval in a bid to tighten financial control.

If it cannot stabilise its finances, which has seen cost pressures rise through demand on adult social care, children's services and external education costs, the authority may have to consider applying for 'exceptional financial support' from central government to stave off the threat of potential bankruptcy.

Extremely challenging

In a report by the Saddleworth Independent newspaper, Council Leader, Cllr Arooj Shah was stated that whilst the Council remained committed to balancing its budget, "conditions for local government remain extremely challenging".

However, she stated that that council would, "do whatever it takes to balance the budget and support our residents".

It was reported that financial reserves have already been utilised, but that the council has struggled to implement around 20% of planned cuts from its 2025/26 budget, which has led to "serious concerns".

Concerns

In 2019, the Leader of the Council, Sean Fielding had to quell fears about the then £15,000 level of financial support given to the Whit Friday contests, whilst questions arose again in 2022 about £11,000 of support.

In 2025 Oldham Council directly supported the main Saddleworth & Oldham District Whit Friday central prize fund, which amounted to £6,250.