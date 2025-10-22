Closing date on horizon for NYBBGB Conducting Competition

Entrants need to be quick to beat the closing date for the 2025 NYBBGB Conducting Competition of 1st November.

The closing date for the 2025 National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB) Young Conductors' Competition is fast approaching.

Aspiring conductors aged 20 to 30 looking to claim a career-launching opportunity have until 1st November to submit their initial entries for the third edition of the biennial competition.

Shaping minds

The winner will work as Assistant Conductor on the NYBBGB's 2026 Summer Residential Course and conduct at its flagship Summer Concert.

The winner will join Lieutenant Colonel Lauren Petritz-Watts and the band during their week-long 2026 Summer Course, as well as receiving a £750 cash prize.

At the competition launch, Lt Col Petritz-Watts stated: "We are looking for conductors with not only technical skill but also emotional intelligence, clarity and a passion for shaping young musical minds."

What it means

2024 winner Joshua Parkhill, is certainly someone who is urging young conductors to enter, and in a video interview has spoken about what winning the 2024 competition has meant to him, professionally and personally.

To enjoy: https://youtu.be/7U2P7yGrVLU

Free to enter

The competition is free to enter, with submissions due by 1st November 2025.

A shortlist of four finalists based on submitted materials will be selected, which may also include a conversation with the judges.

The final in front of an audience will take place on 17th January 2026 at Tidworth Garrison Theatre, Wiltshire and will involve rehearsals with a full brass band composed of NYBBGB musicians.

Works and judges

Each finalist will rehearse one of four iconic brass band works: Resurgam (Eric Ball); Music for a Festival (Philip Sparke); Shine as the Light (Peter Graham) and Dimensions (Peter Graham)

The judges for the event, Martyn Brabbins, Major Craig Bywater and Dr Robert Childs will assess each finalist based on musicality, leadership, rehearsal technique and interpretation.