United We Stand — for 125 years and counting

The Unite the Union Band has celebrated its 125th anniversary in fine style — as Champions.

UnitetheUnion
  (L-R) John Roberts, Jonathan Beatty and David Nesbitt conducted the band

Thursday, 23 October 2025

        

Unite the Union Band recently marked its 125th anniversary with a celebration concert full of great music making and memories.

National Champion

The First Section National Champion of Great Britain held the event at the Niagara Conference Centre. It also saw many former players return to the ranks to mark a fitting tribute to the band's legacy and ongoing contribution to the musical life of Sheffield and beyond.

The opportunity was also taken to remember former players and friends who had contributed so much to the organisation — from the earliest days of the inaugural Sheffield Recreation Band and under many different identities since.

Winners

2025 saw the band crowned First Section National Champions of Great Britain — the first ever to win the title on three separate occasions. They also won the Yorkshire Regional title in March for a seventh time since 2000.

Little wonder then Band Chairperson Melissa Maddison told 4BR: "What a way it has been to cap 125 years of hard work, proud history and musical excellence. 2025 has certainly been a year to remember!

The celebration was not only a musical success but also one of friendships, memories and a shared love for the band that continues to build for the future. Here's to the next chapter in Unite the Union Band!"

What a way it has been to cap 125 years of hard work, proud history and musical excellence. 2025 has certainly been a year to remember!Unite the Union Band

Trio of conductors

The evening saw the current band conducted by no less than three MDs — with current conductor Jonathan Beatty joined by John Roberts, and David Nesbitt.

Thanks, were also given to the team that organised a very special event, and to Sheffield Town Trust for their generous donation, which played a vital role in supporting the running of the concert.

        

