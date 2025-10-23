                 

Leadership schedule keeps Haemhouts in business

The Chairperson of the EBBA Music Commission brings musical insight to the business community.

Ben Haemhouts
  Ben Haemhouts is the Chairperson of the EBBA Music Commission

Thursday, 23 October 2025

        

Conductor and composer Ben Haemhouts continues to enjoy a busy schedule of performances and projects.

The Artistic Director of the Antwerp Spring Festival and co-founder of the Casco Phil orchestra maintains a close connection to the brass band world.

Chairperson

He is Chairperson of the European Brass Band Association Music Commission, as well being a highly respected adjudicator — including being part of the panel for the Brass in Concert Championship in Gateshead next month.

Later this month he will conduct the Casco Phil in performances of Prokofiev, Mozart, Tchaikovsky and Saint-Saens, as well as a concert alongside acclaimed soprano singer Noemie Schellens.

Next year his arrangement of music to accompany a contemporary production of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' will tour around Belgium.

Symphonic Leadership

In the last few weeks however he has been giving a series of 'Symphonic Leadership' workshops to the business community — offering an unique insight into how leadership is formed and developed in musical settings, and how it has parallels to successful businesses.

Speaking about the project he said: "I've had the pleasure of giving several Symphonic Leadership workshops where participants sit among the musicians.

Here they experience the power of interaction: Who leads? Who follows? How does trust emerge? How does a group grow into one unified whole? The parallels between an orchestra and an organisation are greater than most people expect."

I strongly believe in the power of music as both a mirror and a catalyst for leadership — and it's a privilege to share that experience time and againBen Haemhouts

Catalyst

He added: "Leadership and communication are not only discussed but deeply experienced. I strongly believe in the power of music as both a mirror and a catalyst for leadership — and it's a privilege to share that experience time and again."

        

Ben Haemhouts

