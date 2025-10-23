European contenders ready for Willebroek challenge

55 players from seven European countries will look to claim titles at the Willebroek Solo Contest.

The fifth edition of the Willebroek Solo Contest will take place on 9th November.

55 musicians from seven countries — Spain, France, The Netherlands, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Germany and Belgium will compete at the Municipal Theater Willebroek and GO! Academy Willebroek (10.00am onwards)

Delighted

Spokesperson, Lode Violet told 4BR: "We're truly delighted to see how this event keeps growing year after year. Thanks to our valued sponsors, we can once again offer both participants and audiences an unforgettable experience filled with great music and motivation."

The international jury panel comprises Bernd Van Echelpoel, Roger Webster, Lilian Meurin, and Andreu Vidal Siquier who will evaluate the performances across four categories.

Prizes

With the support of Lemca Musical Instruments, Hal Leonard, Denis Wick, Buffet Crampon, Brassband Willebroek, and Alliance Brass, various prizes will be on offer.

The overall winner will perform as a soloist with Brassband Willebroek, while composer Stijn Aertgeerts will write an original work for the winner of the 16-18 age category. In addition, prize winners will be offered private lessons with Brassband Willebroek soloists.

The contest will feature live coverage and recordings made possible by Yuja and Emotions on Stage.