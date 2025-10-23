Brass Band Podcast Season 2: The Next Generation — Episode 2

The second season of BBE's popular podcast series continues its exploration on the themes of the future of brass bands, leadership, and music-making.

'Are We Still Taking Risks?' sees hosts Sarah Baumann and Kenny Crookston explore one of the most important cornerstones of banding — the music itself.

They trace how commissioning and composition have shaped its sound for more than a century, and how the next generation of composers is ensuring that that legacy not only continues but thrives.

From 'Labour and Love' to the commissions of today, they look at how new music has become a defining part of banding culture, with much of it underpinning contests and concerts. However, they also question whether or not this has weakened in recent years with fewer major events commissioning works.

Gavin Higgins

They speak with award-winning composer Gavin Higgins, whose major works such as 'So Spoke Albion' and 'Destroy, Trample, as Swiftly as She' have made such a major impression and gained widespread critical acclaim.

He argues that commissioning isn't just about producing difficult contest pieces, but about keeping music alive, challenging the status quo. He also asks the banding world to think more broadly about who it engages, calling for more opportunities for women and underrepresented voices, as well as those outside of banding.

His long-term collaboration with Tredegar Band has been central to his career, and he offers his insight into how that and other partnerships thrive on a balance of trust, freedom, and mutual respect and how it can provide a powerful model for how bands can support creative risk-taking.

Next generation





Sarah also talks to Naomi Hill, whose journey from player to educator and composer captures the next generation's infectious optimism, and who is working to normalise composition for young learners through her teaching with Elland Band.

Her story highlights how cultural change starts early by encouraging young musicians to create, not just perform. She also calls for more structured pathways for emerging composers and hopes to see a future where writing new brass music is viewed as essential, not exceptional.

To enjoy

The Brass Band Podcast is a podcast by Brass Bands England. Series 2 is generously supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Arts Council England and Youth Music.

https://listen.hubhopper.com/podcast/the-brass-band-podcast/442367

To hear any of the tracks played in this series in full, go to: www.wobplay.com