Marshall to step down as principal cornet at Black Dyke Band

Richard Marshall's outstanding 20 year tenure as principal cornet of Black Dyke Band will come to an end later this year.

It has been announced that after 20 years as principal cornet of the Black Dyke Band, Richard Marshall has taken the decision to step down from the role at the end of the year.

Speaking about his decision he stated: "Back in 1985, when my father took me to Queensbury to visit the Black Dyke bandroom, my dream was to sit in the Principal Cornet chair and emulate many of my cornet heroes.

From that point on and covering 40 years of playing, I hope I've achieved that with the honour of helping the band secure four National Championship, two British Open and two European Championship successes as well as ten Yorkshire Regional Championship wins.

I feel I have left a legacy to be proud of and carried the role with humility, dedication and integrity."

Outstanding

Marshall was appointed to the most famous principal cornet seat in world banding at the beginning of 2006 after moving from Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Elgar Howarth called him "the most outstanding cornet player this country has ever produced," and over the next two decades he has certainly lived up to the accolade, as well as his own personal ethos as a band and solo performer.

During his tenure as the longest continuous serving principal cornet in Black Dyke Band's history, he released five critically acclaimed solo CD releases, worked with leading instrument and accessory manufacturers and premiered a number of new major works for the cornet — including Howarth's 'Sonatina' and Edward Gregson's 'Cornet Concerto', and has travelled the world as a featured soloist.

He also gained countless individual accolades as a major championship contest performer and has built a growing reputation as an educator, tutor and conductor.

Future

Looking to the future Richard said: "Now it's time to enter a new chapter of my life as I look towards conducting in the middle of a band rather than being principal on the end chair.

To all the past and present members that I have shared the stage with and the Trustees at Black Dyke, the band will always be close to my heart — and to Prof Nicholas Childs, thank you for the best 20 years."

Now it's time to enter a new chapter of my life as I look towards conducting in the middle of a band rather than being principal on the end chair Richard Marshall

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Tribute

In paying his own tribute, Black Dyke Music Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs told 4BR: "Richard is a remarkable musician, outstanding soloist and band performer. He is without doubt, someone who stands with the very finest players in both Black Dyke's and the wider banding movement's history.

His solo recordings and performances have received international critical acclaim, and he has led the cornet section at Black Dyke with such distinction. Everyone associated with the Black Dyke Band organisation wishes Richard and his wonderful family every success in his ongoing musical life."

He added: "Richard's musical legacy sums up the words of the Black Dyke motto, 'Justum Perficito Nihil Timeto' (Act Justly And Fear Nothing). He has made an indelible mark on the band."





Final appearance

4BR was informed that Richard's final concert appearance will be at Huddersfield Town Hall on 21st December, where the band will make a special presentation to mark his outstanding tenure as principal cornet.