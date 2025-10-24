                 

*
banner

News

Marshall to step down as principal cornet at Black Dyke Band

Richard Marshall's outstanding 20 year tenure as principal cornet of Black Dyke Band will come to an end later this year.

Marshall
  Richard Marshall was the longest serving principal cornet in the band's history

Friday, 24 October 2025

        

It has been announced that after 20 years as principal cornet of the Black Dyke Band, Richard Marshall has taken the decision to step down from the role at the end of the year.

Speaking about his decision he stated: "Back in 1985, when my father took me to Queensbury to visit the Black Dyke bandroom, my dream was to sit in the Principal Cornet chair and emulate many of my cornet heroes.

From that point on and covering 40 years of playing, I hope I've achieved that with the honour of helping the band secure four National Championship, two British Open and two European Championship successes as well as ten Yorkshire Regional Championship wins.

I feel I have left a legacy to be proud of and carried the role with humility, dedication and integrity."

Outstanding

Marshall was appointed to the most famous principal cornet seat in world banding at the beginning of 2006 after moving from Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

Elgar Howarth called him "the most outstanding cornet player this country has ever produced," and over the next two decades he has certainly lived up to the accolade, as well as his own personal ethos as a band and solo performer.

During his tenure as the longest continuous serving principal cornet in Black Dyke Band's history, he released five critically acclaimed solo CD releases, worked with leading instrument and accessory manufacturers and premiered a number of new major works for the cornet — including Howarth's 'Sonatina' and Edward Gregson's 'Cornet Concerto', and has travelled the world as a featured soloist.

He also gained countless individual accolades as a major championship contest performer and has built a growing reputation as an educator, tutor and conductor.

Future

Looking to the future Richard said: "Now it's time to enter a new chapter of my life as I look towards conducting in the middle of a band rather than being principal on the end chair.

To all the past and present members that I have shared the stage with and the Trustees at Black Dyke, the band will always be close to my heart — and to Prof Nicholas Childs, thank you for the best 20 years."

Now it's time to enter a new chapter of my life as I look towards conducting in the middle of a band rather than being principal on the end chairRichard Marshall

Tribute

In paying his own tribute, Black Dyke Music Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs told 4BR: "Richard is a remarkable musician, outstanding soloist and band performer. He is without doubt, someone who stands with the very finest players in both Black Dyke's and the wider banding movement's history.

His solo recordings and performances have received international critical acclaim, and he has led the cornet section at Black Dyke with such distinction. Everyone associated with the Black Dyke Band organisation wishes Richard and his wonderful family every success in his ongoing musical life."

He added: "Richard's musical legacy sums up the words of the Black Dyke motto, 'Justum Perficito Nihil Timeto' (Act Justly And Fear Nothing). He has made an indelible mark on the band."

Final appearance

4BR was informed that Richard's final concert appearance will be at Huddersfield Town Hall on 21st December, where the band will make a special presentation to mark his outstanding tenure as principal cornet.

        

TAGS: Black Dyke

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Amersham

Jackson joins Amersham for free swing in London

October 24 • If you are anywhere near Regent Hall in London this evening and want to enjoy a free night of swing and big band bangers then make sure you get along...

Marshall

Marshall to step down as principal cornet at Black Dyke Band

October 24 • Richard Marshall's outstanding 20 year tenure as principal cornet of Black Dyke Band will come to an end later this year.

BBE Podcast

Brass Band Podcast Season 2: The Next Generation — Episode 2

October 23 • The second season of BBE's popular podcast series continues its exploration on the themes of the future of brass bands, leadership, and music-making.

Money

Irish musicians to benefit from financial support

October 23 • 'Basic Income from the Arts' pilot scheme is set to provide financial help for three years to artists, musicians, singers, instrumentalists, composers and sound engineers.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the RAF

Friday 24 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Amersham Band

Friday 24 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Thaxted Church

Saturday 25 October • haxted Parish Church. Watling St, Thaxted CM6 2PE

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band VE & VJ Day Remembrance Concert

Saturday 25 October • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

Regent Hall Concerts - Paddington Brass

Friday 31 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Epping Forest Band

October 23 • We have a solo horn vacancy to join our friendly 3rd section band. We have a sensible calendar of contests and concerts. Situated with close links to the M11/M25 and Central line tube station, with our own band room. Rehearsals Monday night 8-10pm

Bratton Community Brass Bands

October 23 • POSITION: MUSICAL DIRECTOR. . Bratton Silver Band is currently 3rd Section West of England Champions and subsequent promotion to SECOND SECTION in 2026.. . From January 2026 we are seeking a passionate, inspiring, and creative MD to lead us into 2026

Chinnor Silver

October 22 • We are looking for Eb/Bb Bass and Percussion players to join us.. 1st section from January which followed a finals appearance.. Good but realistic book of contests and concerts.. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom..

Pro Cards »

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top