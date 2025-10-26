                 

Midlands announces judges for 2026 Area Championships.

The panel of judges tasked with picking the qualifiers in Bedworth next March have been announced.

Bedworth
  The contest takes place at Bedworth Civic Hall.

Sunday, 26 October 2025

        

The Midlands Regional Championship organisers have confirmed the panel of judges who will make the all important qualification decisions at the 2026 event to be held at the Civic Hall in Bedworth next March.

Two weekends

The Third and First Sections will be held on Saturday 7th March (starting 10.00am), with the Fourth and Championship the following day (Sunday 8th March — 10.00am).

The Second Section will be held at the same venue the following weekend on Sunday 15th March (11.00am). Further details of timings will be announced in due course.

Three to the Albert

Following the success of Desford Colliery Band in winning the Royal Albert Hall National title, they will automatically pre-qualify for the Championship Section final, accompanied by two qualifying bands. The judges will be Dr Robert Childs and Andrea Price.

Mark Wilkinson and Paul Norley will judge the First Section, with Stan Lippeatt joining Mark for the Second Section.

Andrea Price and Stan Lippeatt will be in the box for the Third Section with Paul Norley and Stan Lippeatt judging the Fourth Section.

Judges and Schedule:


Championship Section:
Sunday 8th March
Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs and Andrea Price

First Section:
Saturday 7th March
Adjudicators: Mark Wilkinson and Paul Norley

Second Section:
Sunday 15th March
Adjudicators: Stan Lippeatt and Mark Wilkinson

Third Section:
Saturday 7th March
Adjudicators: Andrea Price and Stan Lippeatt

Fourth Section:
Sunday 8th March
Adjudicators: Paul Norley and Stan Lippeatt

        

