Petition set up to protect Music Service provision in Dumfries & Galloway

The provision of an instrumental music service is under potential threat in Scotland as a local authority looks to make budget cuts.

Annan Town Band from the south west of Scotland has launched a petition opposing the proposed removal of local authority Instrumental Music Service provision from its schools.

The petition, which has already been signed by over 1,000 people, aims to stop plans put forward in Dumfries & Galloway Council's recent budget consultation proposal for the three year cycle 2026/27 through to 2028/29, which could see all instrumental music tuition removed from the region's schools.

If ratified it would end tuition which has actually seen demand blossom in recent years (from 735 pupils in 2019/20 to over 2100 in 2023/24), with a further 750 on the waiting list.

Budget savings

4BR has seen the 'budget savings options' document for local authority savings of £5.4m in the first year, followed by £12.9m and £19.4m. The authority's total budget for 2025/26 is £512m.

The authority states that the proposal to "end the free in-school music instrument lessons for P5-S6 pupils", "may mean school bands and choirs could no longer continue, and secondary schools might have fewer options for instrument music courses."

The cumulative saving (the first to be listed on the proposed 'saving options' for the period 2026/27 to 28/29) is stated to be £329,000 (26/27), followed by £564,000 ( 27/28) and £564,000 (28/29).

Priorities

The cut forms part of nine 'Council Plan Priorities outcomes' which could also see the removal funding for school based Police Officers and services provided by Citizen's Advice to a reduction in grass cutting and support for major festivals and events.

A recent nationwide Instrumental Music Services survey report for 2024 stated that "more pupils than ever" took part in instrumental music lessons in Scotland in 2023/24. The 7% year on year increase has meant that there are waiting lists in all but three of its local authorities. 23% of all pupils receiving lessons came from the 20% of the most deprived area of the country.

Local government decision

A spokesperson for the band told 4BR: "These plans wouldn't just remove free music lessons it would remove the entire music service with no ability to pay for lessons either.

To be clear, this is a local government decision. There is still funding available from the Scottish Government for instrumental tuition in schools and every other local authority in Scotland will continue to provide it."

They continued: "There is overwhelming evidence for the benefits of learning a musical instrument, both academically and socially, and it is shameful that the council would even consider removing this opportunity for our region's young people."

Free tuition

Annan Town Band offers free tuition for all through its youth/training band, but trustees fear that the withdrawal of lessons and instruments provided by the music service would force many of their young players to stop playing.

In recent years the band, as have many in the region, benefitted greatly from the influx of youthful talent, providing an essential foundation for the long term future.

The spokesperson continued: "Music should be for everyone, not just for those who can afford to pay. As a small charity we do our best to bridge the gap, but the instrumental music service in schools is vital.

Without the next generation of musicians coming through, the future of our town band and every other music group in our region is put in jeopardy.

Risk

They added: "We also risk losing the knowledge and expertise of up to 21 music instructors who not only provide opportunities in schools but also support amateur music groups for people of all ages across the region.

We understand times are hard and the council have difficult decisions to make, but we truly believe music should be protected and our young people should have access to the same opportunities as their peers across Scotland."

Petition

You can support the petition at: https://c.org/qWykRqvwHr