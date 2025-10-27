Report & Results: 2025 LBBA Contest

Derwent Brass leads the prize winners in the battles of Bosworth with section victories claimed by East of England Co-op, Hatfield & Askern Colliery, Thrapston Town and Moulton 77.

There was a fine day of competitive own-choice test-piece action at Bosworth Academy in Desford as cross-county rivals battled for the honours at the Leicestershire Brass Band Association Contest.

A very well organised day saw 28 competitors take to the stage with just one test-piece repeated.

Derwent Dream

In the Championship Section, victory and the £300 first prize went to Derwent Brass, as they showcased their top-flight quality to round off a fine contesting season with an excellent performance of 'Harrison's Dream' under MD, Jack Capstaff.

Their euphonium player Matt Spriggs took the 'Best Instrumentalist' award with Rob Wilshaw taking the 'Best Trombone' prize.

Second place went to Enderby, as they performed 'Dances & Arias' aided by the contribution of 'Best Horn' player, Paul Speed-Andrews. Welcome North of England visitors Tewit Silver was third with 'Dances and Alleluias'.

Reflecting on the victory, Derwent Brass MD, Jack Capstaff later posted on his Facebook page: "Finally, a win! Derwent Brass did themselves absolutely proud today, and I couldn't be happier for such a wonderful bunch of musicians."

The remaining places went to Yorkshire Imperial ('Rococo Variations'), Skelmanthorpe ('Partita'), Staffordshire ('The Year of the Dragon') and Newstead Brass ('The World Rejoicing').

First Section:

East of England Co-op certainly enjoyed their trip from Suffolk, as under Mark Ager they secured the Challenge Shield Trophy and £250 first prize with a cracking rendition of 'Diversions on a Bass Theme'.

Yorkshire visitors Elland Silver were runner-up with 'English Heritage' (with their solo cornet player Gary Clegg taking the 'Best Instrumentalist' honours), with London & Southern Counties representatives, Tilbury in third, with their rendition of 'The Saga of Haakon the Good'.

The top-six places went to Stamford Brass ('Purcell Variations'), Soham Comrades ('The Land of the Long White Cloud') and Bedworth Brass ('Ballet for Band').

Second Section:

There was a fine victory for Hatfield & Askern Colliery in the Second Section, as they took the honours with an evocative performance of Eric Ball's classic 'Resurgam' led by Vicki Kennedy.

It saw the Yorkshire band claim the Bardon Broadstock Shield and £250 first prize, with their solo cornet player Joe Clabour deservedly taking the 'Best Instrumentalist' award and Esme Marshall, the 'Youngest Player' accolade.

Second place went to a solid showing of 'Purcell Variations' by Ratby Co-operative Mid Band, with Towcester Studio's 'Kingdom of Dragons' claiming third.

The remaining places went to Rolls Royce (Derby) ('Royal Parks'), Leicestershire Co-operative ('Mountain Views'), Waterbeach Brass (Fire in the Blood') and Ware Brass (Purcell Variations').

Third and Fourth Sections:

Although there were only three bands in each of the Third and Fourth Sections there was still plenty of fine ensemble and individual playing on show.

Thrapston Town defended their Third Section title under Nathan Waterman.

The Cheltenham National finalist produced a fine reprise account of 'Music from The Royal Palaces' to secure victory and the £250 first prize ahead of Amington ('The Dark Side of the Moon') and Shipston Town (The Mermaid of Zennor'). Their soprano player Dave Thomas deservedly took the 'Best Instrumentalist' award.

There was a second Northamptonshire victory to celebrate in the Fourth Section as Moulton 77 claimed a well-deserved first victory under the direction of MD, Kirsty Woodhouse. In fact it was well overdue — as their last contest success was back in 1999 when they won the Midlands Second Section title. n

It came thanks to a super rendition of 'Olympus' aided by their 'Best Trombone' award winner and saw them celebrate with the Richard Warren Trophy and £250 first prize.

The other podium places went to Croft Silver ('Petite Suite de Ballet') with their euph player Tina Lewis taking the 'Best Instrumentalist' award, and Cleethorpes ('Neverland').

Successful day

Looking back on what was a day enjoyed by all who took part, LBBA Secretary Adam Whittle later stated: "With a successful, but long day of contesting now behind us, all that's left to say is — Thank you!!

To the bands for supporting the contest on a difficult date; to the supporters for buying a ticket and programme and providing a much needed audience, but most of all to the committee, volunteers and school staff that have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make the unknown into a successful contest!"

Results:

Championship Section:

Adjudicator: Paul Norley

1. Derwent Brass (Jack Capstaff)

2. Enderby Band (Gareth Westwood)

3. Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)

4. Yorkshire Imperial (Ian McElligott)

5. Skelmanthorpe (Jonathan Bates)

6. Staffordshire (Lee Woodward)

7. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield)

Best Instrumentalist: Matt Spriggs (euphonium) — Derwent Brass

Best Trombone: Rob Wilshaw — Derwent Brass

Best Tenor Horn: Paul Speed-Andrews — Enderby Band





First Section:

Adjudicator: Paul Norley

1. East of England Co-op Band (Mark Ager)

2. Elland Silver (Dave McGlyn)

3. Tilbury (Melvin White)

4. Stamford Brass (Julian Bright)

5. Soham Comrades (David Minchin)

6. Bedworth Brass (Jonathan Mott)

7. Oddfellows Band (John Davis)

8. Hucknall & Linby (Chris Ledger-Knapp)

Best Instrumentalist: Gary Clegg (Solo trombone) — Elland Silver

Second Section:

Adjudicator: Sam Fisher

1. Hatfield & Askern Colliery (Vicki Kennedy)

2. Ratby Co-operative Mid (Nicholas Garman)

3. Towcester Studio (Neil Brownless)

4. Rolls Royce Derby (Adrian Lacey)

5. Leicestershire Co-op (Ben Hewlett-Davies)

6. Waterbeach Brass (David Minchin)

7. Ware Brass (Jonathan Lockwood)

Best Instrumentalist: Joe Clabour (cornet) — Hatfield & Askern Colliery

Youngest Player: Esme Marshall (Hatfield & Askern Colliery)

Third Section:

Adjudicator: Sam Fisher

1. Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)

2. Amington (Chris Barker)

3. Shipston Town (Alex Bland)

Best Instrumentalist: Dave Thomas (soprano) — Thrapston Town

Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: Sam Fisher

1. Moulton 77 (Kirsty Woodhouse)

2. Croft Silver (Henry Dunger)

3. Cleethorpes (Brian Harper)

Best Instrumentalist: Tina Lewis (euphonium) — Croft Silver

Best Trombones: Moulton 77

