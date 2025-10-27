                 

News

Danish bands ready for National challenges

The Danish National Championships take place in Aarhus this weekend with titles up for grabs.

Danish Champions
  The Danish Championships take place this weekend in Aarhus

Monday, 27 October 2025

        

The Danish National Championships take place this weekend in Aarhus, where 16 bands will battle it out for the honours at its outstanding Concert Hall.

The Elite Division will see four bands compete — led by defending champion Lyngby-Taarbaek. The winning band will represent the nation at the 2026 European Championships in Linz.

Schedule

The action starts on Friday evening (31st October — 5.30pm) with the five First Division contenders playing their set-work, 'Nautalis' by Martin Ellerby, followed by the Elite level competitors performing their set-work, 'Tristan Encounters' also by the English composer.

Saturday 1st November starts with the Third Division bands (9.30am) performing their set-work ('Lydian Pictures' by Simon Dobson) and own-choice selections, followed by the Second Division ('The Seasons' by Philip Wilby plus own-choice), and the First Division bands performing their own-choice selections.

The event is rounded off with the Elite Division bands performing their own-choice selections.

The adjudication panel this year comprises Christopher Binns, Morgan Griffiths, Allan Withington for the Elite and First Divisions), with Michael Howley and Christian Schmiedeskamp (Second and Third Divisions).

For more information go to: https://www.daodm.dk/

Competing Bands:


Elite Division:

Set Work: Tristan Encounters (Martin Ellerby)
Adjudicators: Christopher Binns; Morgan Griffiths; Allan Withington

Aarhus Brass Band (Anne Mette Tilsted Hansen)
Concord Brass Band (Jesper Juul Windahl)
Lyngby-Taarbaek Brass Band (Gert Skovold Hattesen)
Nordvestjysk Brass Band (Stig Maersk)

Own choice selections from: English Heritage (George Lloyd); Journey to the Centre of the Earth (Peter Graham); REM-Scapes (Thomas Doss); Sand & Stars (Thierry Deleruyelle)

First Division:

Set Work: Nautilus (Martin Ellerby)
Adjudicators: Christopher Binns; Morgan Griffiths; Allan Withington

Aalborg Post Orkester (Henrik Juul-Brinkmann)
Dania Brass Band (Stanley Westh)
Flyverhjemmevaernets Musikkorps (Thomas Lorup Hylgaard)
Frederiksberg Brass Band (Mikkel Christian Amsinck)
Skanderborg Brass Band (John Bogelund Frederiksen)

Own choice selections from: The Saga of Tyrfing (Jacob Vilhelm Larsen); Out of the Storm Clouds (Jonathan Bates); Tallis Variations (Philip Sparke); Kingdom of Dragons (Philip Harper); The Vikings (Philip Sparke)

Second Division:

Set Work: The Seasons (Philip Wilby)
Adjudicators: Michael Howley and Christian Schmiedeskamp

Hjorring Brassband (Lars Peder B. Sorensen)
Hvidovre Musikskoles Brass Band (Mathias Snejberg)
Sejs Blaeserne (Jan Norgaard)
Selandia Brass (Andras Spang Olsen)
Svogerslev Brass Band (Henrik Naeser)

Own choice selections from: I, Daedalus (Andrea Price); Renaissance (Peter Graham); Lake of the Moon (Kevin Houben); Oceans (Goff Richards); Glorifico Aeternum (Dean Jones)

Third Division:

Set Work: Lydian Pictures (Simon Dobson)
Adjudicators: Michael Howley and Christian Schmiedeskamp

FDF Aarhus Musikkreds (Simon Saetre Kjaergaard)
FDF Gladsaxe Brass Band (Carl Viggo Jespersen)

Own choice selections: I, Daedalus (Andrea Price)

        

