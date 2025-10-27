                 

Final line-up of Wychavon entertainers announced

There will be full day of brass band entertainment and plenty of prizes on offer in Evesham this weekend.

Wychavon
  There will be plenty of great music to enjoy at the event on the weekend

Monday, 27 October 2025

        

The organisers of the popular Wychavon Festival of Brass have released the updated final line-up bands that will compete for the generous prizes on offer in each section of its event on Saturday November 1st at the De Montfort School in Evesham.

British Open link

11 bands will compete in the Championship Section, with the highest placed band not already qualified for the 2026 British Open Spring Festival gaining the invitation to the Senior Trophy contest in Birmingham next May.

With bands able to perform in multiple sections there will be the opportunity to enjoy a full day of entertainment in each section with refreshments and hog roast.

Tickets:

Tickets for the event can be purchased either on-line or on the day:
https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/wychavon-festival-of-brass

Tickets cost: £10.00 plus booking fee/£12 on the door/Under 16 free

Championship Section:

Sports Hall
Adjudicator: Sheona White
Start: 2.00pm

1. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas)
2. Langley Band (Cliff Parker)
3. Sovereign Brass (David Maplestone)
4. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock)
5. Fulham Brass (Sam Hairsine)
6. Redbridge Brass (Chris Bearman)
7. Lydbrook (David Barringer)
8. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)
9. Milton Keynes Brass (Neil Brownless)
10. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield)
11. Ratby Co-operative (Chris Jeans)

First Section:

Main Hall
Adjudicator: Mark Wilkinson
Start: 11.00am

1. Kidlington Concert Brass (Jonathan Pippen)
2. Rushden Town (Adele Hudson)
3. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas)
4. Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson)
5. Cross Keys Silver (Dave Collins)
6. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock)
7. Bedford Town (Craig Patterson)
8. Regent Brass (Alan Duguid)
9. Lydbrook (David Barringer)
10. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)

Second Section:

Small Hall
Adjudicator: Danny Brooks
Start: 10.00am

1. Harborough Band (Ben Smith)
2. Cross Keys Silver (Dave Collins)
3. City of Birmingham Brass (Saphran Ali)
4. Newport Borough (Martin McHale)
5. Stourport-on-Severn Brass (Oliver Wilson)
6. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford)
7. Avonbank (Evesham) (Micah Parsons)
8. Cinderford (Steve Kane)

Third Section:

Gymnasium
Adjudicator: Brett Baker
Starts 10.30am

1. Shipston Town (Alex Bland)
2. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford)
3. Avonbank (Evesham) (Micah Parsons)
4. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) 2 (John Murray)
5. Exeter Railway (Ben Ellito)
6. Ynyshir (Robert Burnett)
7. Lydney Town (Thomas Dunne)
8. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker)
9. Severn Tunnel (Louis C Thomas)
10. Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn)
11. Dronfield Band (Simon Gresswell)
12. Putney & Wimbledon (Sam Topp)

Fourth Section:

Small Hall
Adjudicator: Luke Barker
Starts: 3.30pm

1. Cottenham (Peter Mackley)
2. Pangbourne Band (Stewart Lewins)
3. Brighton & Hove City Brass (Rom Stanko)
4. Blaenavon (Alun F Williams)
5. Shaftesbury Town (Martin Hill)
6. Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn)
7. Cubbington Silver (Kieron Howe)
8. University of Warwick Brass (Tom Stoneman)

        

