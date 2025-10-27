Annan Town to defend their entertainment borders in Jedburgh

15 bands will compete at the Borders Entertainment Contest in Jedburgh this weekend.

The Borders Entertainment Contest will see 15 bands take to the stage at Jedburgh Town Hall on Saturday 1st November.

The event, which is sponsored by Yamaha brings together bands from the Second to Fourth Section, led by defending champion Annan Town. The adjudicators are Russell Gray and Paul Drury who have a number main ensemble and individual awards to consider.

Competing bands:



Annan Town (Lewis Wilkinson)

Broxburn & Livingston (Caroline Farren)

Coalburn Intermediate (Gareth Bowman)

Hawick Saxhorn (Alan Fernie)

Irvine & Dreghorn (Joshua Parkhill)

Jedforest Instrumental (Phil Rosier)

Kirkton Brass Bathgate (Paul McKelvie OBE)

Langholm Town (Chris Bradley)

Mactaggart Scott (Amy Paterson)

Penicuik Silver (Jess Purbrick)

Peebles Burgh (David McAuley)

Renfrew Burgh (Mark Good)

Selkirk Silver (Stuart Black)

St Ronan's Silver (Mike Marzella)

Whitburn Heartlands (Peter Holmes)