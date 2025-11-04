                 

News

Hutchinson to become new principal cornet at Black Dyke Band

Tom Hutchinson will return to Yorkshire to follow Richard Marshall as principal cornet of Black Dyke Band.

Tom Hutchinson
Tuesday, 04 November 2025

        

One of the most eagerly awaited announcements in the banding world has been confirmed, with the news that Tom Hutchinson is to become the new principal cornet of the Black Dyke Band.

December debut

The current principal cornet of Cory will make his debut with the Queensbury band in a concert at Huddersfield Town Hall on 21st December, marking a return to where he played between 2005 and 2009.

It is understood he will honour his remaining commitments to the Welsh band including the forthcoming Brass in Concert Championship.

Major titles

Having first being a member of Barnsley Building Society Band, Tom Hutchinson later joined Rothwell Temperance as well as enjoying two courses as principal cornet of the National Youth Band of Great Britain.

During his studies at the RNCM in Manchester he joined Black Dyke, where he enjoyed the first of what has become a personal tally of over 30 major title successes following his move to Cory in 2009.

There, his reputation as one of the leading cornet players of his generation developed through his outstanding personal performances, critically acclaimed recordings and solo appearances throughout the world — as well as in helping Cory to an unprecedented period of contest success.

Famous footsteps

The Besson artist now follows in the footsteps of famous names in occupying the most prestigious role in the banding world — from the likes of Alexander Owen, Ceres Jackson, Owen Bottomley and Willie Lang, to the modern greats of Maurice Murphy, James Shepherd, Phillip McCann, Roger Webster and Richard Marshall.

Exceptionally gifted

Speaking to 4BR about the appointment, Black Dyke Band Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs said: "Tom is an exceptionally gifted musician and I'm confident he will grace the seat with the same level of artistry and virtuosity as those who have previously held this prestigious position.

It's wonderful to be able to welcome him back to Queensbury in a role that I believe adds further to an already remarkable global banding career."

He added: "As Black Dyke continues to pursue the highest standards of musical excellence, Tom will undoubtedly play an integral role in the band's future success."

Once in a generation

Reflecting on the move Tom Hutchinson added: "The principal seat at Black Dyke is a once in a generation opportunity and it is a dream come true.

I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to Phil Harper and all my fellow band members at Cory. We have shared many wonderful experiences together, and I will always treasure those memories."

Accolades

During his time at Cory, he helped the Welsh band secure secured 29 major titles, including five European Championships, four National Championships, and four British Opens.

He also holds the distinction of being the first recipient, this year, of the Phillip McCann Trophy as 'Best Cornet' at the British Open, as well as being presented with the Stanley Wainwright Trophy as 'Best Instrumentalist' in 2011 and again in 2019.

He also won the 'Best Principal Cornet' award at Brass in Concert on four occasions and 'Best Cornet' or 'Best Instrumentalist' at the Welsh Regional Championships, six times.

        

Tom Hutchinson

