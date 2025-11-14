                 

Derwent to provide premiere performances

A new arrangement of Faure's 'Requiem' for brass band and choir will form part of a concert at Southwell Minster this weekend with Derwent Brass.

Southwell
  The cocnert takes place at Southwell Minster (above)

Friday, 14 November 2025

        

Derwent Brass will join Southwell Choral Society this weekend to give the UK premiere of a new arrangement of Faure's 'Requiem', as well as the world-premiere of Simon Haw's new orchestration of 'I'll Remember'.

The event entitled 'REMEMBER' takes place on Saturday 15th November at Southwell Minster (7.30pm). At its heart is Faure's Requiem in D minor, Op. 48, arranged for brass and choir by Geoff Colmer.

Lifts the spirits

Believed to be the first performance in the UK in this setting, it is a work that FaurÃ© himself said, "...is dominated from beginning to end by a very human feeling of faith in eternal rest", whilst the arranger added; "Faure's Requiem lifts the spirit and makes your eyes look up with joy."

The programme also features the world-premiere of Simon Haw's orchestration of his own 'I'll Remember', originally composed for the Royal British Legion to mark the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day in 2025.

Deeply rooted

The BAFTA-winning composer crafted this special orchestration for brass and choir specifically for the occasion — deeply rooted in remembrance, reflecting themes of service, sacrifice and hope.

Both arrangers will attend the performance to support the premiere presentations.

        

