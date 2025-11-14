                 

News

Gregson gains Gramophone link for latest release

Edward Gregson's latest CD recording featuring his tuba concerto played by Ross Knight has been released.

Gregson
  The composer's latest CD release is featured in The Gramophone magazine this month

Friday, 14 November 2025

        

Edward Gregson's latest CD release, 'A Vision in a Dream' is released today (Friday 14th November) on the Chandos label.

Featuring recordings of his 'Tuba Concerto' with soloist Ross Knight, as well as his 'Three Goddesses' concerto for viola and string orchestra, and 'Concerto for Oboe' alongside his 'A Song for Bram' and 'A Song for Sue' it has also been selected as one of the 'Recordings of the Month' in the November issue of Gramophone magazine.

Positive light

It called the release one that telling underlined "the evolution of his idiom throughout the decades" and also one that presented his music "in an unfailingly positive light".

The reviewer Richard Whitehouse stated that his 'Tuba Concerto', "can rarely have been launched this thunderously and Ross Knight assuredly has its measure."

To enjoy

To enjoy the CD go to: www.chandos.net

or from other online companies (Amazon, Presto Music etc) — you can also listen to it on Spotify.

        

