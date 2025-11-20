                 

Cory tribute to Hutchinson

Philip Harper and Cory Band thank Tom Hutchinson for his incredible tenure as principal cornet as they prepare for final concert appearance together.

Cory
  Tom Hutchinson in action with Cory at the recent BIC Championship

Thursday, 20 November 2025

        

The Cory Band has paid its tribute to Tom Hutchinson, after the principal cornet made his final contesting appearance with the Welsh band at the recent Brass in Concert Championship in Gateshead.

Critically acclaimed

The multi award-winning performer has been a critically acclaimed presence for the past decade and more — contributing hugely to one of the most successful periods in Cory's history.

And whilst the band stated that is marks the end of an extraordinary era, they have also offered its warmest congratulations as he moves to Black Dyke Band and to the start of the next chapter of his career.

Musician and friend

Chief amongst them was Musical Director, Philip Harper, who said: "It's impossible to quantify what Tom has meant to Cory Band and to me, both as a musician and as a friend.

His musicality, dedication, and incredible tenure as principal cornet have helped drive the band to unparalleled heights, creating memories and performances that will stay with us forever.

While we are sad to see him go, we are immensely grateful for every note he has played and every moment we've shared. We wish him absolutely all the best for his future with Black Dyke Band."

Concert finale

Although he won't be seen on the contest stage with Cory, he will continue to play for the band until his move — making his final concert appearance at the Birmingham Town Hall on Saturday, November 29th.

Tickets can be purchased via: www.coryband.com

        

