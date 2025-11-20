Full house line-up for National Youth Championships

It will be a full capacity National Youth Championships event in Birmingham next year as all spots are snapped up in record time.

Brass Bands England (BBE) has confirmed that there will be a full line-up of bands and ensembles taking part in its 2026 National Youth Championships.

The capacity was reached in record time — a milestone that BBE believes reflects a growing confidence and momentum across the youth banding sector and the value organisations place on the professionally organised event.

Growing in strength

Speaking about the welcome news, BBE CEO Kenny Crookston told 4BR: "Putting on a brass band contest is no mean feat, and we are grateful to Arts Council England and long-standing sponsors such as Besson and Yamaha for their continued support, which allows the Youth Championships to keep growing in strength.

This early sell-out shows the confidence that bands have in BBE's ability to deliver a worthwhile, supportive, and genuinely developmental event for young musicians."

He added: "We will continue consulting the sector to gain opinions and expertise as we explore how the Youth Champs can expand in future â€” while ensuring the event's sustainability and quality.

Alongside this, we're committed to developing other youth performance opportunities and supporting bands with the logistical challenges of preparing for a national event."

Waiting list

A waiting list is now open for bands who were unable to secure an initial place at the event.

Bands can sign up for this at: youthchamps@bbe.org.uk

The waiting list will close on 1st December and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. The 2026 National Youth Championships will take place at King Edward's School, Birmingham, on Saturday 28th March.

Audience tickets will go on sale on 23rd February via the BBE website.