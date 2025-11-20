                 

*
banner

News

Full house line-up for National Youth Championships

It will be a full capacity National Youth Championships event in Birmingham next year as all spots are snapped up in record time.

National Youth Championships
  Audience tickets will go on sale on 23rd February via the BBE website.

Thursday, 20 November 2025

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has confirmed that there will be a full line-up of bands and ensembles taking part in its 2026 National Youth Championships.

The capacity was reached in record time — a milestone that BBE believes reflects a growing confidence and momentum across the youth banding sector and the value organisations place on the professionally organised event.

Growing in strength

Speaking about the welcome news, BBE CEO Kenny Crookston told 4BR: "Putting on a brass band contest is no mean feat, and we are grateful to Arts Council England and long-standing sponsors such as Besson and Yamaha for their continued support, which allows the Youth Championships to keep growing in strength.

This early sell-out shows the confidence that bands have in BBE's ability to deliver a worthwhile, supportive, and genuinely developmental event for young musicians."

He added: "We will continue consulting the sector to gain opinions and expertise as we explore how the Youth Champs can expand in future â€” while ensuring the event's sustainability and quality.

Alongside this, we're committed to developing other youth performance opportunities and supporting bands with the logistical challenges of preparing for a national event."

A waiting list is now open for bands who were unable to secure an initial place at the event4BR

Waiting list

A waiting list is now open for bands who were unable to secure an initial place at the event.

Bands can sign up for this at: youthchamps@bbe.org.uk

The waiting list will close on 1st December and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. The 2026 National Youth Championships will take place at King Edward's School, Birmingham, on Saturday 28th March.

Audience tickets will go on sale on 23rd February via the BBE website.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

The Wallace Collection

Invisible plaudits for Wallace cooperation

November 20 • Brass in Concert Champion has also been gaining plaudits for its 'invisible' musical partnership with the Wallace Collection.

Peter Fraser

Peter Fraser MBE funeral details confirmed

November 20 • The funeral of the respected Scottish banding figure will take place later this month.

Michael Dodd

Dodd takes lead at Wakefield

November 20 • Michael Dodd takes the baton at Wakefield Metropolitan to carry on musical legacy of his great friend Duncan Beckley.

National Youth Championships

Full house line-up for National Youth Championships

November 20 • It will be a full capacity National Youth Championships event in Birmingham next year as all spots are snapped up in record time.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Trombonanza with Brett Baker and Friends

Saturday 22 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Dobross Youth Band and Dobcross Brass Monkeys

Saturday 22 November • Civic Hall . Lee Street . Uppermill . Saddleworth OL3 6AE

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Christmas Concert

Saturday 29 November • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB S32 1BB

Barnsley Brass - A Night At The Movies

Saturday 29 November • Worsbrough Miners Welfare. Park Road. Worsbrough Bridge. Barnsley S70 5LJ

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

Vacancies »

Harrogate Band

November 20 • The Harrogate Band are looking for a Euphonium to complete our team. Forward thinking and exciting band with a wide range of engagements and contests. Rehearsals are Wednesday 8pm in our own bandroom with great transport links.

Harrogate Band

November 20 • The Harrogate Band are looking for a Principal Cornet to complete our team. Forward thinking and exciting band with a wide range of engagements and contests. Rehearsals are Wednesday 8pm in our own bandroom with great transport links.

Chinnor Silver

November 17 • We are looking to push on having secured promotion to the 1st Section in January and require Tuba and Percussion players to help us.. Rehearsals are on a Wed evening in our own bandroom.. Realistic approach to modern banding at this exciting time.

Pro Cards »

Darren R. Hawken

PGdip, BMus(hons) PGCE, dipABRSM, LRSM
Conductor, Arranger, Teacher, Adjudicator, Band Trainer

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top