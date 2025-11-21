Brass band connections strengthened at Worshipful Company of Musicians

Alun Hughes and Mark Bromley take leading roles at the Worshipful Company of Musicians as Louise Renshaw's remarkable contribution is marked at installation ceremony.

The Worshipful Company of Musicians, which boasts a 500 year old heritage, has celebrated the installation of Alun Hughes as its new Master during a ceremony at Goldsmiths' Hall in London.

Significant

In what is being seen as a significant moment for the wider brass band movement, the respected industry figure, with a career spanning Boosey & Hawkes as well as being the founder of the Brass Band Instrument Company, becomes the leading representative of the City Livery Company.

In addition, Mark Bromley, CEO of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, was installed to the Company's Court of Assistants.

The Worshipful Company provides wide ranging support for musicians — from numerous prizes, bursaries and awards to ties to leading education organisations and music bodies. It has enjoyed a link to the banding movement for many years through its support of the annual Iles and Mortimer Medals.

Leading industry figure

Alun Hughes follows in the footsteps of Jeff Kelly, after being the Senior Warden for a number of years.

The Welshman has been a leading figure within the music industry for many years, from his leading role within Boosey & Hawkes to becoming the founder of the British Band Instrument Company in 2006 which supplies marching band instruments around the world.

One of the new Master's first roles was to present conductor Louise Renshaw with her official 2025 Mortimer Medal, awarded for her outstanding service to youth brass banding.

Bromley role

He also welcomed Mark Bromley to his new role — one that recognised his leadership in youth music and his broader governance experience in the performing arts. He is the Chairperson of the Company's Iles and Mortimer Medals Nomination Committee, which oversees the awarding of two of the most prestigious honours in brass banding.

The values that brass bands represent remain vital, and it is wonderful to see them recognised at the heart of the Company Alun Hughes

Vital values

Speaking about his appointment as the new Master of the Worship Company, Mr Hughes stated: "It is an honour to be installed as Master. The values that brass bands represent remain vital, and it is wonderful to see them recognised at the heart of the Company."

In addition, Mark Bromley added: "Joining the Court is a privilege. Supporting young brass musicians is central to my work, and the Company plays a key role in championing excellence across the musical community."