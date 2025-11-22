Stevens takes lead at Jackfield

The experienced Craig Stevens becomes the new MD at Jackfield Band

The Jackfield Band has announced the appointment of Craig Stevens as its new Musical Director. He will lead them for the first time at their annual Christmas Concert next month.

He joins from Gresley Colliery, where over his eight-year tenure he led them to a brace of Midlands Second Section Area titles, as well as promotion to the Championship Section. His final contest with the band was in the First Section at the Midlands Area contest in March.

Rapport

Jackfield stated that, "his strong rehearsal ethic and rapport with musicians marked him out from a very strong field of candidates", with Band Manager Darrin Smith adding: "Everyone is thrilled to welcome Craig. As we close out this year, we look forward to stability and continuity, and we can't wait to see what 2026 brings with him at the helm."

Strong foundation

In response Craig added: "I'm honoured to accept the Musical Director role. There's a strong foundation already in place, and I'm eager to help the band grow, develop, and build on its success."