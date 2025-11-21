Competitors ready for Band Supplies Scottish Challenge

20 bands will take to the stage at Perth Concert Hall this weekend.

Perth Concert Hall will host the first leg of a triptych of contesting attractions over the next two weekends, when 20 bands take to the stage for the Band Supplies Scottish Challenge Contest on Saturday 22nd November.

The event sees bands from the First to Fourth Section perform their own-choice test-piece selections for judges Simon Gresswell and Leigh Baker.

Band Supplies support

The contest is sponsored by Band Supplies Ltd which has been a generous supporter of the Scottish banding movement over the past 30 years and more.

Ann Tennant told 4BR: "Once again we are looking forward to what promises to be a wonderful community event in Perth. The fantastic turnout of bands once again shows that the foundations of Scottish banding are strong and vibrant and packed with talent.

We are delighted to offer our support to all the competing bands and both Ronnie and I look forward to meeting up with old friends and new friends."

Tickets:

Tickets for the Scottish Festival of Brass are available on the day at the entrance to Perth Concert Hall, priced at £16.50 (and £12.50 for concessions).

Band Supplies Scottish Challenge

Perth Concert Hall

Saturday 22nd November

Adjudicators: Simon Gresswell, Leigh Baker

Arbroath & Carnoustie (Neill McDonald)

Barrhead Burgh (Alan Friel)

Bon-Accord B (Harry Marshall)

Broxburn & Livingston (Raymond Tennant)

Buckhaven & Methil Miners (Steven Craig)

Campbeltown Brass (Owen Pickering)

Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain)

Dunaskin Doon (Chris Bradley)

Dundee Instrumental (Bob McDonald)

Dysart Colliery Silver (Robert Fraser)

Johnstone (Raymond Tennant)

Kilmarnock Concert Brass (Rebecca Wilson Paterson)

Lochgelly (Chris Shanks)

Newmains & District (Paul McKelvie OBE)

Newmilns & Galston (Alan Friel)

North Lakes Brass (Gareth Sykes)

Perthshire Brass (Willie McMullan)

Selkirk Silver (Stuart Black)

Shotts St Patrick's (Charlie Farren)

Unite Scotland Kinneil (Alan Ramsay)