                 

*
banner

News

Competitors ready for Band Supplies Scottish Challenge

20 bands will take to the stage at Perth Concert Hall this weekend.

Perth
  Perth Concert Hall will host the event

Friday, 21 November 2025

        

Perth Concert Hall will host the first leg of a triptych of contesting attractions over the next two weekends, when 20 bands take to the stage for the Band Supplies Scottish Challenge Contest on Saturday 22nd November.

The event sees bands from the First to Fourth Section perform their own-choice test-piece selections for judges Simon Gresswell and Leigh Baker.

Band Supplies support

The contest is sponsored by Band Supplies Ltd which has been a generous supporter of the Scottish banding movement over the past 30 years and more.

Ann Tennant told 4BR: "Once again we are looking forward to what promises to be a wonderful community event in Perth. The fantastic turnout of bands once again shows that the foundations of Scottish banding are strong and vibrant and packed with talent.

We are delighted to offer our support to all the competing bands and both Ronnie and I look forward to meeting up with old friends and new friends."

Tickets:

Tickets for the Scottish Festival of Brass are available on the day at the entrance to Perth Concert Hall, priced at £16.50 (and £12.50 for concessions).

Band Supplies Scottish Challenge

Perth Concert Hall
Saturday 22nd November
Adjudicators: Simon Gresswell, Leigh Baker

Arbroath & Carnoustie (Neill McDonald)
Barrhead Burgh (Alan Friel)
Bon-Accord B (Harry Marshall)
Broxburn & Livingston (Raymond Tennant)
Buckhaven & Methil Miners (Steven Craig)
Campbeltown Brass (Owen Pickering)
Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain)
Dunaskin Doon (Chris Bradley)
Dundee Instrumental (Bob McDonald)
Dysart Colliery Silver (Robert Fraser)
Johnstone (Raymond Tennant)
Kilmarnock Concert Brass (Rebecca Wilson Paterson)
Lochgelly (Chris Shanks)
Newmains & District (Paul McKelvie OBE)
Newmilns & Galston (Alan Friel)
North Lakes Brass (Gareth Sykes)
Perthshire Brass (Willie McMullan)
Selkirk Silver (Stuart Black)
Shotts St Patrick's (Charlie Farren)
Unite Scotland Kinneil (Alan Ramsay)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Perth

Competitors ready for Band Supplies Scottish Challenge

November 21 • 20 bands will take to the stage at Perth Concert Hall this weekend.

David Childs

Childs set for RNCM honour

November 21 • David Childs is to become a RNCM Associate Member in acknowledgement of his personal achievements in the world of music and learning.

Musicians

Brass band connections strengthened at Worshipful Company of Musicians

November 21 • Alun Hughes and Mark Bromley take leading roles at the Worshipful Company of Musicians as Louise Renshaw's remarkable contribution is marked at installation ceremony.

Italian Brass Band

Roman talent shines with Italian Brass Band

November 21 • Rising brass stars are being promoted with the help of the pioneering work of the Italian Brass Band.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Trombonanza with Brett Baker and Friends

Saturday 22 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Dobross Youth Band and Dobcross Brass Monkeys

Saturday 22 November • Civic Hall . Lee Street . Uppermill . Saddleworth OL3 6AE

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Christmas Concert

Saturday 29 November • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB S32 1BB

Barnsley Brass - A Night At The Movies

Saturday 29 November • Worsbrough Miners Welfare. Park Road. Worsbrough Bridge. Barnsley S70 5LJ

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

Vacancies »

Tintwistle Band

November 21 • Tintwistle Band are looking for an Eb bass player to join our engine room and help to complete the team.. We are currently in the second section, enjoy all year round concert and contest engagements, and also the odd social event.

Harrogate Band

November 20 • The Harrogate Band are looking for a Euphonium to complete our team. Forward thinking and exciting band with a wide range of engagements and contests. Rehearsals are Wednesday 8pm in our own bandroom with great transport links.

Harrogate Band

November 20 • The Harrogate Band are looking for a Principal Cornet to complete our team. Forward thinking and exciting band with a wide range of engagements and contests. Rehearsals are Wednesday 8pm in our own bandroom with great transport links.

Pro Cards »

David A. Stowell


Conductor and composer

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top