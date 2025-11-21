                 

Childs set for RNCM honour

David Childs is to become a RNCM Associate Member in acknowledgement of his personal achievements in the world of music and learning.

David Childs
  David Childs will become an Associate of the RNCM

Friday, 21 November 2025

        

Euphonium virtuoso David Childs is to become an Associate of the Royal Northern College of Music.

He will join leading artists from the world of classical and rock music in gaining recognition at the annual RNCM Congregation and Conferment ceremony in Manchester in December.

Recognition

It is the latest academic recognition for the musician who has gained worldwide acclaim for his performances and education work. The Besson artist is Professor of Euphonium at the University of North Texas, as well as being the International Visiting Tutor and a Honorary Fellow of the Royal Welsh College of Music in Cardiff.

He joins 10 alumni of the College in becoming RNCM Associate Members in acknowledgement of their personal achievements in the worlds of music and learning.

The honour has also been conferred rock drummer Joe Singleton, broadcaster and pianist Keelan Carew, director of Manchester Proud Chorus Dan McDwyer, pianist and educator Victor Lim, leader of Sinfonia Viva and violinist Sophie Rosa, composers Bethan Morgan-Williams and Asteryth Sloane, and conductors Rita Castro Blanco and Miguel Sepulveda.

Honour

Speaking to 4BR, David said: "It is a real honour to recognised by the RNCM alongside such outstanding musicians. I enjoyed four years studying at the RNCM — first on trombone an then on euphonium, and it provided me with the foundation on which I could build my career.

The RNCM's acclaimed reputation as a centre of musical excellence and learning is recognised across the world so to become an Associate Member means such a great deal to me and my family."

        

