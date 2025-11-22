                 

*
banner

News

NYBBGB Conducting Final to showcase exceptional entrants

The final of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain bi-annual Young Conductors' Competition is set to be to feature a quartet of outstanding talent.

NYBBGB
  The pubic will be able to enjoy the event at Tidworth Garrison Theatre

Saturday, 22 November 2025

        

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB) has announced that it will host the final of its bi-annual Young Conductors' Competition on Saturday 17th January.

The free event will be held at Tidworth Garrison Theatre, Wiltshire, supported by British Army Music, with the aim of developing the most promising brass band conducting talent aged 20 to 30.

Exceptional talent

This year's competition attracted 19 exceptional entrants from both brass band and non-brass band backgrounds across the UK and beyond â€” a reflection of the prestige of growing prestige of the event.

The shortlisting process to select the four finalists is currently being undertaken by the panel of Lieutenant Colonel Lauren Petritz-Watts (Principal Director of Music, British Army) and Dr Robert Childs (NYBBGB Director of Artistic Planning).

The four finalists will be announced in December.

Each finalist at Tidworth will rehearse one of four iconic brass band works with a joint ensemble of players from the NYBBGB and British Army Music in front of an audience.

Judges

The judging will be conducted by Major Craig Bywater (Chief Instructor at the Royal Military School of Music) and Dr Robert Childs.

The title of NYBBGB Young Conductor 2026 is accompanied by the opportunity to become Assistant Conductor for the NYBBGB's 2026 Summer Course working alongside Lieutenant Colonel Petritz-Watts and conducting at its end of course concert at The Forum, Bath on 8th August.

During the judges' deliberations, the audience will also be treated to a brass quintet concert, featuring musicians from The Royal Corps of Army Music.

Remarkable reach

Speaking about the event, Dr Robert Childs, told 4BR: "We have been thrilled by the response to this year's competition. The number and calibre of entries from such a wide range of musical and cultural backgrounds shows the remarkable reach and prestige of this event as a springboard for musicians ready to take their place on the national stage."

He added: "We're looking for conductors who not only demonstrate technical command and musicianship, but who can communicate, inspire and lead with creativity and confidence. We're very excited to see the four best entrants take to the podium in January. It promises to be a truly inspiring and exciting event."

The number and calibre of entries from such a wide range of musical and cultural backgrounds shows the remarkable reach and prestige of this eventDr Robert Childs

Next generation

That was echoed by NYBBGB Chief Executive Mark Bromley: "This competition shows exactly what we stand for: backing the next generation of music leaders with serious, career-shaping opportunities.

Young conductors don't just learn here — they step up, grow fast and perform at a level that genuinely counts. I am most grateful to our partner British Army Music for their ongoing support."

Further information

The event is free and open to all, offering audiences the chance to witness live the artistry, energy and leadership of some of the UK's most exciting emerging conductors.

Free tickets are available now: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1967543299975

Event Details:

Date: Saturday 17th January
Time: 10:00am — 2:30pm
Venue: Tidworth Garrison Theatre
18 St Andrews Road, Tidworth, Wiltshire, SP9 7EP

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Perth

Result: 2025 Band Supplies Scottish Challenge

November 22 • Unite Scotland Kinneil claims victory in Perth.

NYBBGB

NYBBGB Conducting Final to showcase exceptional entrants

November 22 • The final of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain bi-annual Young Conductors' Competition is set to be to feature a quartet of outstanding talent.

BBSS

New era for Brass Band Summer School

November 22 • Wycliffe College in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire is to be the new home of the Brass Band Summer School as it prepares for 40th anniversary.

BBE insurance

Tailored insurance for BBE members

November 22 • Brass Band England is offering the opportunity for its member bands to enjoy bespoke insurance for people, instruments and assets.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Trombonanza with Brett Baker and Friends

Saturday 22 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Dobross Youth Band and Dobcross Brass Monkeys

Saturday 22 November • Civic Hall . Lee Street . Uppermill . Saddleworth OL3 6AE

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Christmas Concert

Saturday 29 November • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB S32 1BB

Barnsley Brass - A Night At The Movies

Saturday 29 November • Worsbrough Miners Welfare. Park Road. Worsbrough Bridge. Barnsley S70 5LJ

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

Vacancies »

Tintwistle Band

November 21 • Tintwistle Band are looking for an Eb bass player to join our engine room and help to complete the team.. We are currently in the second section, enjoy all year round concert and contest engagements, and also the odd social event.

Harrogate Band

November 20 • The Harrogate Band are looking for a Euphonium to complete our team. Forward thinking and exciting band with a wide range of engagements and contests. Rehearsals are Wednesday 8pm in our own bandroom with great transport links.

Harrogate Band

November 20 • The Harrogate Band are looking for a Principal Cornet to complete our team. Forward thinking and exciting band with a wide range of engagements and contests. Rehearsals are Wednesday 8pm in our own bandroom with great transport links.

Pro Cards »

Alex McGee

MA BMus PGCE
Conductor & Composer

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top