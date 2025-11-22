NYBBGB Conducting Final to showcase exceptional entrants

The final of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain bi-annual Young Conductors' Competition is set to be to feature a quartet of outstanding talent.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB) has announced that it will host the final of its bi-annual Young Conductors' Competition on Saturday 17th January.

The free event will be held at Tidworth Garrison Theatre, Wiltshire, supported by British Army Music, with the aim of developing the most promising brass band conducting talent aged 20 to 30.

Exceptional talent

This year's competition attracted 19 exceptional entrants from both brass band and non-brass band backgrounds across the UK and beyond â€” a reflection of the prestige of growing prestige of the event.

The shortlisting process to select the four finalists is currently being undertaken by the panel of Lieutenant Colonel Lauren Petritz-Watts (Principal Director of Music, British Army) and Dr Robert Childs (NYBBGB Director of Artistic Planning).

The four finalists will be announced in December.

Each finalist at Tidworth will rehearse one of four iconic brass band works with a joint ensemble of players from the NYBBGB and British Army Music in front of an audience.

Judges

The judging will be conducted by Major Craig Bywater (Chief Instructor at the Royal Military School of Music) and Dr Robert Childs.

The title of NYBBGB Young Conductor 2026 is accompanied by the opportunity to become Assistant Conductor for the NYBBGB's 2026 Summer Course working alongside Lieutenant Colonel Petritz-Watts and conducting at its end of course concert at The Forum, Bath on 8th August.

During the judges' deliberations, the audience will also be treated to a brass quintet concert, featuring musicians from The Royal Corps of Army Music.

Remarkable reach

Speaking about the event, Dr Robert Childs, told 4BR: "We have been thrilled by the response to this year's competition. The number and calibre of entries from such a wide range of musical and cultural backgrounds shows the remarkable reach and prestige of this event as a springboard for musicians ready to take their place on the national stage."

He added: "We're looking for conductors who not only demonstrate technical command and musicianship, but who can communicate, inspire and lead with creativity and confidence. We're very excited to see the four best entrants take to the podium in January. It promises to be a truly inspiring and exciting event."

Next generation

That was echoed by NYBBGB Chief Executive Mark Bromley: "This competition shows exactly what we stand for: backing the next generation of music leaders with serious, career-shaping opportunities.

Young conductors don't just learn here — they step up, grow fast and perform at a level that genuinely counts. I am most grateful to our partner British Army Music for their ongoing support."

Further information

The event is free and open to all, offering audiences the chance to witness live the artistry, energy and leadership of some of the UK's most exciting emerging conductors.

Free tickets are available now: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1967543299975

Event Details:

Date: Saturday 17th January

Time: 10:00am — 2:30pm

Venue: Tidworth Garrison Theatre

18 St Andrews Road, Tidworth, Wiltshire, SP9 7EP