New survey shows value of orchestral music for youngsters

Younger generation want more connections to classical music as benefits are appreciated.

Orcheatra
  The survey asked over 2000 their opinions and views

Thursday, 11 December 2025

        

A new survey from the Association of British Orchestras (ABO) has revealed that over three-quarters of UK adults believe British orchestras should offer live music-making opportunities for young people through the provision of youth orchestras, after-school programmes and group activities.

The survey which asked over 2,000 adults aged 18-43 also showed that over 70% of Gen Z and Millennials believed listening to or participating in classical music had a positive impact on health and wellbeing in the community, whilst 65% felt classical music had a positive effect on developing transferable skills.

Against cuts

Over half felt that cutting opportunities for live music making to children and young people could limit their potential and further endorses a recent Royal Philharmonic Orchestra survey which identified that 80% of UK adults wanted more government support for the arts.

It also follows the announcement that UK orchestras aim to reach the goal of providing one million children and young people with live music making opportunities in 2025.

Encouraging

Speaking about the survey, ABO Chief Executive Judith Webster, said: "It's encouraging to see how many of the younger generations are engaging so positively with the impact access to live music making in schools can have on children and young people.

It is clear that young people believe there is real value in having a music education, and that they recognise the benefits it offers, including the development of important life-skills."

        

